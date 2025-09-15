Türkiye’s Buse Naz Çakıroğlu left the ring with silver in the women’s 51 kg. final at the 2025 World Boxing Championship, a result that stirred pride at home but also renewed frustration with boxing’s judging.

Inside Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist stood toe-to-toe with Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova, a decorated fighter already boasting world and European crowns.

The bout unfolded with intensity, particularly in the second round when Çakıroğlu found her rhythm, pushing forward and landing sharp combinations that briefly tilted the momentum in her favor.

The Turkish corner believed she had done enough to push the fight into closer territory, but when the scores were read, the verdict was unanimous.

All five judges gave Balkibekova the win, leaving Çakıroğlu with silver and the Turkish team seething at what they considered a harsh ruling.

The outcome did little to diminish Çakıroğlu’s determination. Speaking to reporters with composure, she reflected on the grind of nearly a year in training camps and the cruel reality of subjective scoring.

“Since the Paris Olympics, we’ve been preparing for this moment,” she said. “We know decisions can be emotional, even unfair, but we take the risks and fight our best. Today was one of those results, and that’s okay. My goal is higher – I’m aiming for gold in Los Angeles 2028. No one accepts defeat easily, but I’m happy because I gave my all.”

With the silver, Çakıroğlu now holds four World Championship medals – one gold and three silvers – an achievement that firmly places her among the elite in Turkish boxing history.

Her consistency on the global stage, despite occasional heartbreak, continues to inspire a new generation of fighters at home.

Türkiye’s overall performance in Liverpool added further weight to that legacy.

Alongside Çakıroğlu’s silver, Büşra Işıldar claimed silver in the 75 kg. class, while Şeyma Düztaş brought home bronze in the 80 kg. division.

The trio’s success highlighted both the depth of Türkiye’s women’s boxing program and its ability to challenge the traditional powerhouses in the sport.

The victories drew praise from Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, who congratulated the athletes and their coaches for carrying the nation’s flag with distinction.

In his message, he called their results a source of national pride and credited the infrastructure that continues to nurture Turkish boxing talent.