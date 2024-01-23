Seren Ay Çetin, the WBC silver belt holder in the bantamweight category, is gearing up for the fight of her career as she prepares to face Danish athlete Dina Thorslund in the WBC and WBO world championship title match on Feb. 24.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), the 27-year-old boxer expressed her excitement and determination ahead of the high-stakes about.

"I have been preparing for this match for a long time. From the beginning, my goal was to become the world's No. 1. Now, I will face the current No. 1, who holds the belt I want. It is the biggest match of my career, and while there was a bit of excitement and stress, I had a good camp period. I am confident and ambitious," Çetin said.

Representing the Kadıköy Boxing Club, Çetin acknowledged the experience of her opponent, stating, "My opponent is a very experienced name, already among the best in the world. Ranked No. 1 in my weight class, I believe I am technically superior. This match culminates 15 years of preparation, and I'm ready to surprise her. I have already targeted her."

Sharing insights into their strategy, Çetin highlighted the importance of her versatility in the ring.

"My opponent is strong but tends to move forward. I can adapt to both forward and backward movements. We have a solid plan for the match, and I am prepared to fight under pressure, as it is my strength. My pace is relentless, and I don't think my opponent will be able to keep up," she added.

Discussing the establishment of the professional boxing federation in Türkiye, Çetin expressed her joy, saying, "In the past, we competed with licenses from other countries' federations. Now, with the support of my coach, a professional boxing federation has been established in Türkiye. It's a historic moment, and I am proud to compete with a Turkish license. This will contribute to the growth of professional boxing in our country."

Serdar Avcı, coach of Seren Ay Çetin and a decorated figure in boxing, emphasized the significance of the upcoming match.

"Seren Ay will have a very serious match. For the first time in the history of our country, a Turkish girl will enter the ring for the world championship of the world's largest federation," Avcı said.

Highlighting the rigorous training at Kadıköy Sports Club, Türkiye's first and only professional boxing club, Avcı expressed confidence in Çetin's abilities. "Our opponent is a 3-time world champion with an undefeated record. It will be a difficult match, but we believe in Seren Ay. She will make history by winning. We have never had such a champion before, and this is a great honor and pride for us," Avcı concluded.