Turkish national boxer Gizem Özer, who has secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, aims to clinch her first gold medal at the European Boxing Championships in Serbia.

With a career that includes Turkish championships as well as second and third-place finishes at European championships and a third-place finish at the Mediterranean Games, the national boxer punched her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by winning a bronze medal at the 2023 European Games in Poland.

Preparing for the European Championships, which will take place in Serbia on April 14-23 at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Training Center, the Özer is swinging her fists to return with a gold medal from the championship.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Gizem Özer noted that she has been boxing since 2017.

Gizem described a rigorous training camp: "We have the European Championships and the Olympics ahead of us. I train very intensively six days a week, morning and evening. I believe we will achieve a beautiful success. We will also return as champions as a team."

Özer, who has achieved rankings in Europe throughout her career, said: "I have not been a European champion before. Hopefully, I will become the champion at the upcoming European Championships and have the opportunity to hear our national anthem."

Gizem shared her thoughts on the Olympics: "We have a heavy burden on us. It's not about personal gains but about the country. We are working on this and we are aware of it. We will fight with all our might for our country there. I believe we will achieve good results. We secured our spot at the European Games. They were given the top four in each weight class. I secured my spot there. Spots are still being filled. Everyone is fighting for the Olympics. I am a bit more relaxed because I secured my spot at the European Games earlier. I secured my spot; now I am waiting for my other competitors."