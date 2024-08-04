Turkish boxer Esra Yıldız Kahraman defeated Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu on Sunday to clinch her place in the women's 57-kilogram semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The national athlete won the first round of the match 5-0 but lost the second round 4-1.

The national athlete fought back to regain the upper hand in the last round Kahraman, leaving the match with a 4-1 victory and advancing to the semifinals.

The dominating win secured a third medal for Türkiye's women boxers Buse Naz Çakıroğlu and Hatice Akbaş also qualified for the semifinals in their respective weight category.

Securing an Olympic medal, Kahraman will now face Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu Ting in the final match on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 p.m. GMT.

Lin, meanwhile, defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria 5:0 in a women's 57-kilogram quarterfinal, advancing to the semifinals and ensuring she will win at least a bronze medal.

Lin along with Algeria's Imane Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year after the banned International Boxing Association claimed they failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.