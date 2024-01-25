Amid the freezing landscapes of Kastamonu, the heart of the Olympic men's boxing national team beats stronger as they gear up for the upcoming World Olympic Quota Qualifiers in Italy.

Training diligently since Jan. 3 at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Camp Training Center, these warriors of the ring are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of success at the qualifiers scheduled between Feb. 29 and March 12.

Not even the snow-laden fields can deter the spirit of these national boxers, who have seamlessly integrated strength training into their routine, both within the confines of the gym and the white-covered outdoors, courtesy of recent snowfall.

Coach Tuncay Tavukçu, the mastermind behind the team's strategy, shared insights into their preparations.

"This camp is a significant kickoff for 2024, and we've already clinched two visas in the European Boxing Olympic Quota Qualifiers. It's a remarkable achievement, and our aspiration is grand – we aim to go to the Olympics as a full team," he said.

The team is gearing up for the Italian qualifiers with a five-strong athlete lineup, eyeing the highest possible quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tavukçu revealed plans for a follow-up qualification in Thailand in May.

"The camp has been incredibly productive," Tavukçu said. "Our athletes willingly converge here, and the state-of-the-art facilities contribute to an exceptional training environment. This place is like our home, and our focus is squarely on the Olympic Games."

National boxer Kaan Aykutsun echoed the sentiments, highlighting the rigorous training regime despite challenging weather conditions.

"Training in the snow and winter is demanding, but we find joy in it. The adversity in our preparation will pay off during competitions. Our coaches are providing top-notch training, and our team goal is securing a visa for the Olympic quota matches, with our ultimate aim being to clinch a medal at the Olympics," he said.

Yusuf Açık, another stalwart in the team, shed light on their relentless efforts over the past two years. "As a team of five athletes, our relentless pursuit is to qualify and represent our country at the Olympics. Despite the challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We see ourselves as guardians of our homeland, aiming to showcase the best of our abilities on the international stage. I believe we are on the right path," he said.