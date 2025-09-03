Türkiye’s elite boxing squad is set to take center stage at the inaugural 2025 World Boxing Championships, kicking off Thursday at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The tournament, provisionally recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), represents a milestone in the sport’s history: World Boxing (WB), the new governing body, has stepped in following the IOC’s derecognition of the IBA in 2023, positioning itself as the custodian of Olympic-style boxing ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Over the next 11 days, more than 550 boxers from over 65 countries will vie for gold across 20 weight classes, marking the first elite-level global tournament where men and women compete side by side under the same roof.

The 11,000-seat arena, a venue known for hosting major international events, will witness both preliminary bouts and marquee clashes, with sessions scheduled to reach global audiences.

Türkiye arrives with a formidable delegation of 20 boxers, evenly split between men and women, highlighting the nation’s rising stature in amateur boxing.

Dominant females

The women’s team boasts Olympic champion Busenaz Sürmeneli (65 kg.), Tokyo 2020 gold medalist and 2022 world champion, whose relentless pressure and stamina make her a favorite for the podium.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (51 kg.), a silver medalist from Tokyo and technical master, and Ayşe Çağırır (48 kg.), a rising talent with a bronze from the 2023 European Championships, add depth and experience.

Other notable competitors include Hatice Akbaş (54 kg.), Esra Yıldız Kahraman (57 kg.) and Sema Çalışkan (70 kg.), each bringing a unique blend of skill, tactical intelligence and championship experience to the team.

Male power

The men’s roster is equally impressive, led by 2024 Strandja champion Samet Ersoy (85 kg.) and 2022 World silver medalist Emrah Yaşar (90 kg.).

Olympic hopefuls like Büşra Işıldar (75 kg.), super heavyweight Mücahit İlyas (+90 kg.) and middleweight Sultan Osmanlı (75 kg.) add firepower and international pedigree, ensuring Türkiye is a contender in nearly every weight class.

Collectively, the Turkish contingent blends veteran leadership with emerging stars, aiming for multiple podium finishes and a strong statement on the global stage.

This championship holds significant Olympic implications.

Performances in Liverpool will influence world rankings and contribute to qualification pathways for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, where boxing could feature up to 13 weight classes pending final IOC approval.

With WB’s emphasis on governance, anti-doping, and fair play, the 2025 tournament represents both a competitive and historic moment for athletes worldwide.