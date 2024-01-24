Amid the ongoing scramble for Olympic berths leading up to the 2024 Games in Paris, six Turkish boxers have already secured their spots, sparking hope for a medal-worthy performance in the ring.

The journey to Paris 2024 began in Poland, where the national boxing squad triumphed at the European Games, with athletes including Busenaz Sürmeneli, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Hatice Akbaş, Gizem Özer, Samet Gümüş and Tuğrulhan Erdemir earning both medals and coveted Olympic quotas.

As anticipation builds, the road to Paris continues with two crucial competitions.

The European qualifiers are set to unfold in Italy from Feb. 29 to March 12, while the world qualifiers will take place in Thailand from May 23 to June 3.

These events will be make-or-break opportunities for Turkish boxers still vying for their golden tickets to the 2024 Olympics.

Busenaz Sürmeneli, a trailblazer in the squared circle, holds the distinction of being the first Turkish boxer ever to secure a gold medal at the Olympics.

Her historic victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games, postponed due to the pandemic, marked a pivotal moment for Turkish women's boxing.

Sürmeneli's illustrious career includes two world championships, one Mediterranean Games and one European Games championship, and two European championships and bronze medals.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, who secured a silver medal in Tokyo, aims to turn the tables in Paris.

She has a decorated career that includes world championships, European championships and European Games titles, so she remains a formidable contender in the 51 kg. category.

Turkish boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu poses for a photo after an interview, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Another beacon of hope for Türkiye is the talented 22-year-old Hatice Akbaş, whose impressive track record includes gold medals at the Junior European Championship and the Under-22 European Championship.

Hatice Akbaş celebrates after winning the World Championships, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 19, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Having already clinched gold at the 2022 World Championships and the 2022 Mediterranean Games, Akbaş enters Paris with high aspirations.

Gizem Özer, a rising star in the 60 kg. category earned her Olympic quota with a bronze medal at the European Games. The 22-year-old pugilist is poised to make her mark on the Olympic stage.

Gizem Özer poses for a photo at the podium after winning the gold medal at the 3rd European Games, Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

In the men's category, Samet Gümüş, aged 22, eyes the end of a 16-year medal drought for Turkish men's boxing at the Olympics.

He was securing his Paris 2024 quota with a silver medal at the European Games in the 51 kg. Gümüş also boasts a gold medal from the European Under-22 Championship and a bronze from the Mediterranean Games.

Samet Gümüş celebrates after beating Spain's Martin Molina Salvador at the 3rd European Games, Warsaw, Poland, July 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

Completing the lineup is Tuğrulhan Erdemir, a 24-year-old national boxer with a wealth of success in youth categories.

His journey includes two youth world championships, two European championships, silver medals, and a gold at the 2018 Mediterranean Games.

Despite a setback at the European Games due to injury, Erdemir's bronze paved the way for his qualification in the 71 kg. category.

Tuğrulhan Erdemir poses for a photo after an interview at the Turkish Boxing Federation's Kadıdağı Camp Center, Kastamonu, Türkiye, April 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

With an impressive roster of boxers, each with a unique story and ambition, Türkiye anticipates a thrilling and triumphant presence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as these athletes aim to decorate the Turkish boxing halls with silverware.