At 39, Gülsüm Tatar, the world and European boxing champion, is looking to culminate her career with new triumphs.

Born in Kars in 1985, Gülsüm started boxing at the age of 16 under the guidance of her uncles and older brother, who were boxers themselves.

Boasting an impressive record of 17 national championships, seven European cups and titles, and four world cups and titles, the Turkish boxer is gearing up for the upcoming European Championships in Serbia.

The event is scheduled to take place from April 14-23 at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Training Center.

Eager to add more medals to her collection, Tatar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that her family has been closely involved in her boxing journey.

She recounted how her uncles and brother, Serkan Tatar, steered her toward boxing, saying: "I started with so much love and excitement that I won the European championship in my second year. Boxing is such a passion, such a desire that you can do it until you're 40; I'm 39 now. I continue to do this sport with love and great excitement."

Tatar expressed her aspiration to transition to professional boxing, having competed in four professional matches previously.

However, the pandemic disrupted her plans to fight abroad.

With a 3.5-year-old son born during the pandemic, she found it more practical to continue boxing as an amateur within the country. As a result, she decided to return to amateur boxing.

She recalled that when she started boxing, it was not included in the Olympic category, which she considers to be her biggest misfortune.

Gülsüm, who is intensively preparing for the European Championship in April, said: "My goal is the European and world championship. My idol right now is Şennur Demir, who won the world championship at the age of 40. She is an incredible example for us. As long as you take care of your health, you can continue boxing. I am also a physical education teacher in Istanbul. I am starting to move toward coaching in boxing. Seeing a student I have trained succeed is the most perfect feeling I can experience in life."