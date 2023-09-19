Olympic and world champion boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli has embarked on a rigorous training camp in Ordu as part of her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With her coach, Şennur Demir, at her side, Busenaz has been honing her skills in the boxing training facility at the Yeni Ordu Stadium since Sept. 14.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Busenaz Sürmeneli expressed her heartfelt wish for Türkiye to continue its tradition of excellence in boxing and other sports at the Olympics.

She understands that being a trailblazer means paving the way for future generations and is aiming for headlines that read, "Two-time Olympic Champion" or even "Three-time Olympic Champion" in the future.

Türkiye's Busenaz Sürmeneli (L) and Anna Lysenko in action during the undercard, welterweight, women, quarterfinals match, Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

For Sürmeneli, the journey is about striving relentlessly and bearing the weight of responsibility on her shoulders.

She underlined that this is not about pressure but about embracing responsibility.

"This isn't a burden for me. In fact, it serves as a driving force as I set my sights on my goals," she said.

Sürmeneli plans to continue her training camp in Ordu until the end of September, with her sole focus being the Olympics.

As she put it, there are no major competitions before the Olympics that would warrant less than 100% performance from her and her team.

The Olympics, she emphasized, are the pinnacle of sporting events, where each bout can potentially reshape lives.

Reflecting on her journey, Sürmeneli beamed with pride at the thought of being a role model for aspiring athletes, especially young girls.

"Before us, there were no female athletes who had the chance to go to the Olympics. Our older sisters couldn't tell us what the Olympics were like because they never got to go. Maybe that was their only dream. But we've made it, and now there's a role model for the little ones. Why shouldn't they represent our country at the Olympics too? When young girls look at me, there's a sparkle in their eyes that's indescribable. It's something you have to experience, not explain. That's why I'm so happy about it. Hopefully, they'll win Olympic medals too and proudly play our national anthem," she said.

She also acknowledged the tremendous progress in sports facilities and support in Ordu, commending the dedicated efforts of Mustafa Genç, the director of youth and sports for the region.

Coach Şennur Demir, on the other hand, commended Sürmeneli's proven prowess, given her impressive performance at the 2021 Olympics.

Demir, however, acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport and the inherent risks.

Yet, with dedication and a bit of luck, they hope to bring home another Olympic medal and proudly play the national anthem on the world stage.