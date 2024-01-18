Two young Turkish ladies, Eda Nur Ilhan and Eda Nur Kılıççı, are scripting their own narrative of triumph in the world of boxing.

Drawing inspiration from national boxing icons like Olympic and world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli and the stellar Olympic runner-up, world and European champion, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, these dynamic Kırıkkale Youth and Sports Directorate athletes are on a mission to clinch new medals and etch their names in the annals of boxing history.

At just 16, high school student Ilhan radiated enthusiasm as she shared her journey with a fervor matched only by the power of her fists.

Having immersed herself in boxing for seven years, Ilhan recalled her initiation into the sport at the gym alongside her father.

The proof of her prowess shines through her achievements – a championship title in the upper juniors category at the Turkish championship in Sakarya in 2021, followed by a third-place finish in Europe in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ilhan continued her winning streak by securing the championship in both the Turkish and European championships held in Erzurum in 2022.

This year, Ilhan claimed the runner-up spot in the stars category at the Turkish finals, setting her sights on future triumphs.

With aspirations as high as the punches she throws, Ilhan said, "My next goals are to become the Turkish, European, and world champions and also to go to the Olympics."

Ilhan unveiled her vision to grace the global stage, asserting, "As Kırıkkaleli Edalars (Eda's from Kırıkkale), we will go beyond Türkiye and make our name known to the whole world."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Kılıççı, a second-year student at Kırıkkale University Faculty of Sports Sciences, narrated her journey into boxing at the age of 12.

Despite initial hesitations from her family, Kılıççı persisted and eventually won them over with the support of her coaches.

Reflecting on her eight-year boxing odyssey, Kılıççı recounted various triumphs, including a second-place finish in the Turkish championship in Çankırı in 2020 and a championship title in the Turkish Universities Championship last year.

Looking ahead to the 2024 competitions, Kılıççı emphasized her goal to sing the National Anthem in Europe and the world, all while waving the Turkish flag.

Expressing her Olympic ambitions, she said: "Like every athlete, my goal is the Olympics. I want to participate in the Olympics like Buse Naz Çakıroğlu. In the 2028 Summer Olympics, I want to introduce Kırıkkale to the world and make my name known."