Turkish Boxing Federation President Eyüp Gözgeç unveiled the grand ambitions propelling Turkish boxing to ascendancy in 2024, the highly anticipated Olympic year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Gözgeç delved into the intricate fabric of the sport, outlining bold aspirations and unveiling groundbreaking projects for the new year.

Reflecting on the pivotal milestones achieved in the preceding year's journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gözgeç underscored the acquisition of six quotas in the European Games in Poland.

Fueled by the triumphs of gold and silver medals in Tokyo 2020, Gözgeç articulated a lofty vision for Paris 2024, aiming to surpass past successes.

"We want to elevate Turkish boxing to new heights, increasing the tally of gold medals and crafting a legacy of triumph," he said.

Turkish Boxing Federation President Eyüp Gözgeç during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 28, 2023. (AA Photo)

Reveling in a study that posits expectations of two gold and two silver medals from Turkish boxing in Paris, Gözgeç suggested that this number could burgeon to five.

Expressing pride in the male athletes securing visas to Paris after triumphs against world champions, he underscored the pivotal role played by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in providing moral support.

"We aspire to bring joy to Turkey and propel the upward trajectory of boxing throughout 2024," he added.

In a robust defense of the sport's Olympic standing, Gözgeç dismissed speculations about boxing's potential exclusion from the 2028 Olympics.

He emphasized the imperative for the International Boxing Association (IBA) to adhere to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) criteria, citing safety, health, and transparency as paramount principles.

"Boxing stands as one of the most-watched Olympic sports globally, and its exclusion is inconceivable. The IOC seeks a change in management style, not the expulsion of boxing," Gözgeç asserted.

Türkiye's Busenaz Sürmeneli poses for a photo with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's Welter (64-69 kg.) on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

Turning attention to the inspiring stories of Busenaz Sürmeneli and Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Gözgeç celebrated them as role models for Turkish women.

Türkiye's Buse Naz Cakıroğlu (L) punches Bulgaria's Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva during the Women's Fly (48-51 kg.) final bout at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

He revealed that the state provides substantial support to athletes, with 90% of funding coming from the Spor Toto Organization.

Expressing gratitude to President Erdogan's government for fostering a climate where athletes flourish, Gözgeç commended the financial support athletes receive upon achieving success.

In an ambitious collaboration, Gözgeç unveiled plans for a significant project with the Organization of Turkish States.

Detailing an invitation from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to establish a league within the organization, he expressed optimism that success would set a precedent for other sports branches.

"We aim to integrate boxing into the Turkish Commonwealth of States, uniting some of the strongest boxing nations," Gözgeç said.

As the interview unfolded, Gözgeç capped the discourse with a personal revelation.

He announced his candidacy for the post-Olympic elective general assembly in Paris, contingent on the performance of Turkish boxing.

"If we succeed, I will continue; if we fail, I will step aside," he concluded.