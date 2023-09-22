At just 22 years old, Turkish boxer Hatice Akbaş is in relentless pursuit of her biggest dream: an Olympic medal.

She recently secured her spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 54 kg. weight category after clinching a bronze medal at the 3rd European Games held in Poland.

Akbaş, who has her sights set on Olympic gold, is leaving no stone unturned in her quest for glory.

She is diligently training under the national team coach Seyfullah Dumlupınar at the Bayburt Youth and Sports Directorate facilities.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Hatice Akbaş revealed that she first ventured into the world of boxing at 9, guided by her father's encouragement.

Over the years, she has achieved championship titles in European, world and Mediterranean Games.

However, her recent triumph at the 3rd European Games in Poland was particularly monumental, as it earned her a coveted Olympic qualification.

With a year left until the Olympics, Akbaş is determined to make the most of her preparation time.

"Since I started this journey with my father, our goal has always been the Olympics and a world championship," she stated. "We achieved the world championship, and now the Olympics are next on our list. To achieve that, we are putting in the hard work."

Reflecting on her training camp in Bayburt, Akbaş spoke highly of her experience, underscoring her desire to bring home the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, thus bringing pride to her nation.

Hatice Akbaş not only trains under Seyfullah Dumlupınar but also benefits from the coaching of her father, Kerem Akbaş.

She highlighted the challenging nature of her training sessions, particularly in the high-altitude environment of Bayburt.

"We have demanding workouts, and the altitude here is high," she explained. "It can be tough, but I believe it will pay off."

Seyfullah Dumlupınar, the national team coach, expressed his optimism about Hatice Akbaş's progress.

He emphasized that they are working tirelessly to propel her skills to new heights. "We have one-on-one training sessions, and our goal is to advance Hatice further," he noted. "I have faith in our ability to do so, drawing from my prior experience. I am well-versed in the requirements of an Olympic athlete, including conditioning, endurance, and psychological support. We have all of these aspects covered here."

Dumlupınar reassured that there are no shortcomings in their preparation, emphasizing the rigorous training and sparring sessions that Hatice undergoes. "She competes directly against male partners, challenging herself every day and, most importantly, believing in herself. We aim to elevate her form and performance here, with the ultimate goal of securing the coveted Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the grace of God."