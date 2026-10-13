Turkish boxer Buse Nur Yazan is targeting a gold medal at the Under-19 World Boxing Championships in Montenegro, hoping to turn her European success into a world title and take another step toward her Olympic ambitions.

The 18-year-old Fenerbahçe athlete has already won two European titles, establishing herself as one of Türkiye’s promising young boxing talents.

She claimed gold in the 57-kilogram division at the 2022 European Junior Boxing Championships in Erzurum and added another European crown in the 66-kilogram category at the 2024 European Youth Boxing Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Yazan most recently won silver in the 70-kilogram division at the European Under-19 Boxing Championships in Loznica, Serbia, in August. After reaching the final, she finished second, gaining valuable experience ahead of her first appearance at the world championships.

She has been preparing for the tournament at the Mediterranean Boxing and Fencing Training Hall in Mersin under national team coach Naci Oral. The championships begin Wednesday in Montenegro and run through Oct. 27.

“My goal has always been to win gold and become a champion,” Yazan told Anadolu Agency (AA). “The previous tournaments have been valuable experiences for me. I am targeting the title at the Under-19 World Boxing Championships, and I hope to represent my country in the best possible way by becoming champion.”

Yazan, who began boxing at age 8, said the demands of competing at the highest level have required significant sacrifices, leaving her with little time for her personal life or family.

“I train a lot, and sometimes I have no social life and can barely see my family,” she said. “I have spent almost the entire year at training camps. I occasionally return home before heading back to another camp.”

Despite the demanding schedule, Yazan remains focused on a long-term ambition that extends beyond the world championships. She hopes to qualify for the 2032 Summer Olympics and eventually win an Olympic gold medal for Türkiye.

“I want to become world champion, qualify for the 2032 Summer Olympics and represent my country in the best possible way there, winning the title,” she said.

Oral said Yazan's dedication and self-belief had strengthened the team's confidence in her ability to compete for the world title.

“Buse works hard and believes in herself, and we have complete confidence in her,” he said. “Winning European silver was a good experience for us. Now we want to turn that experience into a gold medal at the Under-19 World Boxing Championships.”

The coach said the team would aim to reach the top of the podium and add a world championship medal to Yazan's growing collection of achievements.

“Our goal is to reach the summit of the championship and raise the Turkish flag,” Oral said. “We hope to add the world championship medal that is still missing from our collection.”