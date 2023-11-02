As an Olympic and world champion, Turkish boxing sensation Busenaz Sürmeneli has expressed her belief that her sport will remain a fixture in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding boxing's inclusion.

At just 25 years old, Sürmeneli has already made herself a household name among the giants of Turkish sports history, particularly for her historic feat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she secured Türkiye's first and only gold medal in boxing to date.

Now, she is ready to set her sights on new horizons.

Addressing the concerns about the future of boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, arising from complications between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA), the determined pugilist remarked: "They will not remove boxing from the 2028 Los Angeles Games. It is impossible. It is very popular in the United States. There is too much at stake. There's an enormous following for boxing in the U.S., and significant money is involved. While we did face some difficulties in the 2016 Olympics, the new president of IBA is making significant efforts to address those issues and restore confidence in the sport. They're working hard to make everyone trust in boxing again."

Without missing a beat, Busenaz continues her rigorous training regimen for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Olympic and world champion boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli trains for a competition, Oct. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

Admitting that she has not had much time to rest since the Tokyo Olympics, she proudly recounted her gold medal victory at the World Championships held in her home country.

Following that, she continued her winning streak with victories at the Mediterranean Games and the European Championships.

She even faced the challenge of a surgery that was far from easy to recover from.

Despite not being fully prepared for the European Games, she managed to clinch a gold medal.

"We will be 100% ready for the Olympics," she said.

Reflecting on the weight of expectations, Busenaz said: "I wish I could prepare for the Olympics again before becoming an Olympic champion. The gold medal from Tokyo isn't a burden on me, but it carries a significant responsibility. It requires a distinct kind of motivation. There are moments when injuries get in the way and dampen our spirits, but that responsibility can also be a driving force. The key is never to give up. There can be ups and downs. People expect different things from me inside the ring. But I'm only human. My competitors are strong. After winning the European Games, nobody said to me, 'Well done, you became a champion after recovering from an injury.' Everyone seems surprised, even when I lose a round. I've been put in a position where people can't tolerate me losing a single round. I displayed great character by fighting until the end."

Her own movie

Busenaz Sürmeneli, contemplating the years beyond the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, envisions her life as a story worthy of the silver screen, but she insists on playing the leading role herself.

Recently, she found herself deeply inspired by a film she watched, one that told the tale of a horseback rider.

The movie was based on the true story of a girl who faced injuries but never gave up, competing in the top-tier races in the U.S. and now traveling the world to deliver motivational speeches.

The parallels between the film and her own life have left a lasting impact.

Although she could not recall the film's title, she shared her thoughts, saying: "It's about a girl who's a jockey. The film is based on a real-life story. The girl faces injuries but never gives up. She competes in some of the best places in the U.S. and currently travels the world, giving motivational speeches. I relate to her because, just like her, I've been through tough times. I've had three surgeries. It's not easy. I started boxing at 75 kilograms, and now I fight at 66 kilograms. It's not a straightforward journey. I started losing weight after I turned 18. I began a strict diet two months before my first match. You can't indulge in simple pleasures like chocolate for months. Everyone knows the color of the medal, but nobody knows what goes on behind the scenes. I know I've shed tears due to pain during training. My life could become a movie after 2028. No one else can narrate it but me; I'll have to play the lead role."