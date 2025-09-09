Three Turkish boxers reached the quarterfinals on the fifth day of the World Boxing Championship, reinforcing the nation’s presence in the tournament, while three others were eliminated in competitive bouts in the round of 16.

In the women’s 65 kg. division, Olympic champion Busenaz Sürmeneli displayed her signature precision and composure, controlling the pace against Colombia’s Angie Paola Valdes Pana and securing a clear victory.

Her performance reflected the experience and tactical intelligence that have defined her international career, placing her among the last eight.

Olympic silver medalist Hatice Akbaş, competing at 54 kilograms, followed with a dominant display over India’s Sakshi Sakshi.

Akbaş leveraged her agility and sharp counterpunching to dictate the bout, advancing confidently into the quarterfinals and keeping Türkiye’s medal aspirations alive in the lighter weight classes.

In the men’s 90 kg. division, Emrah Yaşar overcame a tough challenge from China’s Lifeng Xie.

After absorbing his opponent’s early attacks, Yaşar rallied with well-timed combinations and heavy punches, demonstrating both resilience and power to advance.

His win ensures Türkiye’s representation extends beyond the lighter divisions, offering balance to the team’s growing quarterfinal lineup.

The day also brought disappointment. Necat Ekinci (70 kg.) pushed his opponent into difficult exchanges but ultimately faded in the later rounds.

Sultan Osmanlı (75 kg.) and Mücahit İlyas (+90 kg.) also fell short despite competitive performances, highlighting the depth and competitiveness of the tournament while narrowing Türkiye’s overall roster.

Looking ahead to the sixth day, Türkiye will field six athletes seeking to extend the country’s run.

In the women’s divisions, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, a standout in European boxing, joins Gizem Özer, Ayşe Çağırır, and Sema Çalışkan, each aiming to navigate tough matchups and secure quarterfinal berths.

In the men’s bracket, Samet Gümüş and Samet Ersoy carry the weight of national expectations, hoping to add to Türkiye’s advancing contingent.

The championship, staged by the International Boxing Association, attracts elite boxers from around the globe.

For Türkiye, the event represents both an opportunity to showcase established champions and a platform to develop emerging talent.