Turkish Chess Federation President Gülkız Tülay spoke fervently about the game's profound influence on youth and adults alike.

Declaring chess as "more than just a sport," Tülay emphasized its pivotal role in fostering academic and social success.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Tülay shed light on the remarkable progress of chess in Türkiye, with an unwavering commitment to nurturing the nation's chess talent.

Celebrating the 57th World Chess Day on July 20, the Turkish Chess Federation organized a series of events, including the completion of the Turkish Chess 1st and 2nd Leagues, followed by the exhilarating Club Championship in Denizli, set to continue until July 22.

Tülay proclaimed that the Turkish Chess Federation stands head and shoulders above other federations, boasting a staggering number of licensed athletes.

With an astounding 1.2 million licensed athletes, the federation proudly holds the title of being the first and only one to reach such a monumental milestone.

Chess, as Tülay passionately asserted, goes beyond a mere sport; it serves as a guiding beacon, shaping the lives of young minds academically and socially.

Notably, many chess players achieve academic excellence, with scores of 500 full points in LGS (High School Entrance Exams), enabling them to secure spots in Türkiye's most prestigious high schools.

The game proves to be an invaluable asset, aiding their academic pursuits and not hindering them.

Through chess scholarships, aspiring athletes find themselves studying at top-notch universities worldwide, where they excel both on the board and in their academic endeavors.

The transformative power of chess extends beyond individual triumphs, embedding itself in the fabric of society.

It fosters camaraderie, fosters teamwork and serves as a social catalyst, bringing people together in a shared pursuit of excellence.

As Türkiye gears up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the republic, the Turkish Chess Federation embarks on a series of momentous projects, commemorating the nation's milestone with immense pride.

The 100th-anniversary move, a symbolic gesture, resonates with passion and devotion among chess players, who proudly carry its spirit in their hearts and speeches.

This fervent connection between chess and patriotism fuels a series of tournaments, events, and activities in honor of the Republic's momentous occasion.

With unwavering enthusiasm, Tülay revealed grand plans to crown the 100th anniversary move with a splendid tournament – the 100th Republic Cup, scheduled for the week of Oct. 29.