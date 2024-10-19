At just 15, Turkish youngster Gürel Ediz has taken the chess world by storm.

Starting at 7 in Bursa, he rose beyond borders to earn international recognition, with his crowning achievement being a bronze medal at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Gürel also stunned the world again by defeating the third-ranked player globally, cementing his place among the chess elite.

Pandemic challenges

The pandemic brought one of the toughest challenges in Gürel’s career.

At just 12, he was forced to halt all competitive play for nearly a year and a half.

With crucial milestones ahead, like reaching a certain Elo rating before turning 13, this pause could have stunted his growth.

But instead, it highlighted the resilience that has defined his rise.

His breakthrough after this setback underscores how far Gürel has come and what he’s had to overcome.

Demanding world

When asked how he maintains focus amid a grueling schedule of tournaments, schoolwork and personal growth, Gürel credits meticulous planning.

“I always organize what needs to be done. Whether it's preparing for a tournament or studying for an exam, each task has its time and priority,” he said.

His disciplined approach extends beyond chess. “I make sure to get enough sleep and eat healthy.”

As Turkey celebrated its centennial, Gürel was honored with an invitation to a special event hosted by Türkiye İş Bankası, a prominent chess sponsor for the past two decades.

Reflecting on the occasion, he said: “Being in the company of people who’ve made a lasting mark on science, art, and sports is an invaluable experience. İş Bank’s unwavering support means so much to us athletes.”

Despite the demands of his chess career, Gürel finds time for other passions.

He enjoys reading, listening to music, skiing, swimming and playing table tennis whenever possible.

Recently, he’s also begun learning Russian, with hopes of mastering it just as he has English.

Özlem Gürel, Ediz Gürel's mother, reflected on the family's journey, emphasizing that she views their sacrifices as choices.

She stated that bringing their children into the world was a conscious decision, and witnessing their success is the ultimate reward for any parent. For Özlem, her son's achievements outweigh any personal sacrifices.

Budapest glory

Winning the bronze at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest was a monumental moment, not just for Gürel, but for Turkish sports history.

Özlem Gürel reflected on her son's calm demeanor, stating that he remains composed regardless of victories or defeats and feels honored to represent his country.

She expressed a desire for greater recognition of chess as a sport, emphasizing its value in teaching life skills like time management.

Özlem Gürel hopes for increased sponsorship from major companies, similar to practices in other countries, and notes the financial strain of international competition, including the costs of training with top coaches and attending global tournaments.

Academics and chess balance

Balancing academic excellence with a successful chess career is challenging for Gürel, a 10th grader facing increasing study demands.

Despite the pressure, he remains committed to both pursuits.

Özlem Gürel acknowledged the toll this balance takes, emphasizing that chess is a significant financial investment requiring full-time training and participation in international tournaments.

At 15, Gürel is focused on chess, but his future study plans are still uncertain.

His parents encourage education as a means to become well-rounded individuals, with Özlem stating that school is about developing into knowledgeable and visionary people, not just preparing for a profession.

Test of composure

In a recent match against world No. 3 Arjun Erigaisi, Gürel demonstrated his trademark calmness, even taking the time to analyze the game with his opponent afterward.

Even after losing he congratulated Erigaisi and expressed confidence that he would soon exceed the 2800 Elo mark.

When discussing success, Gürel remarked that it involves not just achieving goals but also the sacrifices made to reach them.

Reflecting on his expectations for the Olympiad, he displayed humility, stating that he always aims to do his best and hopes for a positive outcome, continually setting higher goals with each tournament.