Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş, a 13-year-old Turkish chess prodigy, has made history as the youngest player to surpass a 2600 ELO rating and earn the grandmaster title.

“Our star athlete Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş, who holds the title of the world’s youngest grandmaster, has become the youngest player to exceed the 2600 ELO rating with his outstanding performance at the Abu Dhabi Chess Festival,” announced the Turkish Chess Federation.

The ELO rating system measures the relative skill levels of players in zero-sum games like chess and esports.

Achieving a 2600 rating typically places a player among the top 100 globally, though this can vary depending on the current pool of active players.

A player with a rating of 2500 or above is classified as a grandmaster, while those who reach 2700 or higher are often referred to as “super grandmasters.”