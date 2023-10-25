The President of the Turkish Curling Federation Kenan Şebin highlighted Türkiye's significant progress in the sport of curling in recent years.

He proudly stated that in the women's category, Türkiye is among the top seven countries in the world rankings to break into the top three, and he believes they will achieve that very soon.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şebin recalled that curling has been a part of Turkish sports for nearly a decade and highlighted the substantial advancements they have made in that time.

Şebin explained that they concluded the finals of the previous season's curling competitions in Erzurum, and they recently held the finals for the 2022-2023 season's Super League due to technical reasons.

"We had to conduct these finals last week because, apart from the facilities in Erzurum, we had no alternative venues. This year, we will participate in the European Championships in both the men's and women's categories. Therefore, holding these finals beforehand was better for us. It allowed us to assess our teams and the strengths and weaknesses of our players," he said.

He also announced the commencement of the 2023-2024 season's activities, stating, "We have four leagues in curling: Promotion, Second, First, and Super League. We also have various categories, including women, men, youth, mixed doubles, doubles and wheelchair curling. Wheelchair curling is an Olympic discipline. We are one of the few countries that participate in the World Championships in men's and women's curling. We are among the 57 countries that compete in curling. We are a highly competitive nation in youth national teams as well. We rank among the top 10 countries globally."

"Our goals for this season are very ambitious. This year and the next, we aim to secure Olympic quotas. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy. In team sports, we haven't yet secured our place, but we are confident. We certainly face challenges, but by managing these crises and preparing for the Olympics in the best way possible, I believe we will succeed."

Şebin emphasized that the most significant factor contributing to the development and success of Turkish sports is the Republic of Türkiye itself, underlining how the advantages of the Republic have been clearly demonstrated through sporting achievements.

"We realize that we are an important nation in the world. As someone who frequently travels abroad, I can see this. The best reflection of the Republic is the success of Turkish women in sports. Their achievements in volleyball, boxing, wrestling, and even curling are commendable. Our women's curling team achieved 7th place last year. If it hadn't been for a stroke of bad luck, we might have even reached the podium. The Turkish National Team received the most attention in a 15,000-seat arena. It made us very proud."

"This success is a testament to the value that the Turkish government, during the Republic era, placed on Turkish women. I believe that, just as in sports, we will excel in other areas, including the arts. All of this is possible thanks to the Republic. These achievements are proof of what the Republic has brought to us," he added.

Şebin also stressed the importance of increasing the number of curling facilities for success in the sport.

He noted that the government has made significant investments in winter and ice sports, particularly in Erzurum, and described the growing popularity of curling.

With nearly 2,000 athletes and 90 clubs today, the sport has expanded its reach, emphasizing the need for more venues.

Additionally, Şebin highlighted the importance of introducing curling to schools to expand its reach.

He explained that encouraging students into the sport is crucial for development.

They have established floor curling, which allows the sport to be played without ice, as a school sports branch to promote curling throughout Türkiye.