The Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu has expressed his ambition to make bicycles a much more widespread mode of transportation in the country.

During an interview on the "Gündem Special" program on D-Smart, he shared his thoughts on various cycling-related initiatives.

Müftüoğlu was pleased with the support the Turkish government and cycling community provided during the recent earthquake crisis.

He revealed that he would be partnering with the Serbian Federation to organize an event in Belgrade on April 23 to show support for those affected by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

Müftüoğlu also mentioned the significant impact of the closed velodrome in Konya on Turkish cycling.

He expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu for their contributions to the project.

The velodrome would provide an opportunity for Turkish cyclists to train and compete at a higher level, as well as attract foreign teams to participate in events.

The Turkish Cycling Federation is also promoting bicycle tourism by encouraging the construction of bicycle-friendly hotels nationwide.

The aim is to train and compete alongside foreign athletes, improving Turkish cycling at all levels.

Müftüoğlu expressed his vision of promoting cycling for health and fitness, encouraging more people to take up the sport.

He highlighted the success of Granfondo, an event that saw 1,500 participants last year, with a diverse range of individuals, including the participation of business people.

Finally, Müftüoğlu shared his excitement for upcoming cycling events in Sakarya, including the European Cup and World Cup, which will be held this year.

He recommended people should come and watch in May, as it would be an excellent opportunity to see the city's enthusiasm for cycling.