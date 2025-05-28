From elite cyclists chasing international glory to amateurs embracing two-wheeled passion, Türkiye is gearing up for a June packed with races, camps and community rides across its vibrant cycling scene.

The Turkish Cycling Federation has unveiled a dense month-long calendar for June 2025, blending high-stakes competition with grassroots momentum. With more than 15 events spanning road, mountain bike (MTB), track, and Gran Fondo disciplines, the federation is turning the entire country into a cycling playground.

June kicks off with a celebration of cycling as a way of life.

The 12th annual Yeşilay Traditional Bicycle Tour and World Bicycle Day festivities on June 3 will highlight health, unity and sustainability under the global theme: “Pedaling for a Healthier Future.” Mass rides will take place in cities nationwide, while the Yeşilay tour will promote awareness around healthy living.

Federation president Emin Müftüoğlu said the calendar reflects a dual mission: to produce world-class cyclists and to unite society around the joy of the sport.

“Our goal is to inspire victories on the international stage while bringing people from all walks of life together through the spirit of cycling,” Müftüoğlu said. “This month will be the clearest reflection of that vision. We invite all sports fans to our race venues and all citizens to embrace the healthy, unifying world of cycling.”

Events begin as early as May 31 with road races in France and continue through June 29, concluding with a trio of competitions including the Trabzon Gran Fondo and two MTB Cups in Kocaeli.

The national road championships will roll into Isparta from June 26-29.

Key highlights include:

June 1: UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup in Belgium and the nationwide Yeşilay Bicycle Tour

June 3: World Bicycle Day celebrations across Türkiye

June 11-21: National team training camp in Sakarya ahead of the European MTB Championships

June 21-22: Two regional MTB races and the UCI Eliminator World Championship in Sakarya

June 26-29: Türkiye Road Championships in Isparta

June 28-29: Back-to-back MTB Cups in Kocaeli and the Trabzon Gran Fondo

Training camps in Karaman and Sakarya will also prepare national teams for critical international events.

From scenic rides in Cappadocia to high-adrenaline sprints in Europe, Türkiye’s June cycling schedule aims to push pedals and boundaries alike.