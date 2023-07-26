With eyes set on the 2023 World Road Cycling Championship in Glasgow, England, the Turkish national cycling team has chosen the breathtaking Erciyes for their high-altitude training camp, igniting their aspirations for triumph on the global stage.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Suat Torgal, the national team trainer, revealed their intense preparation for the upcoming competitions.

With a string of significant events on the horizon, Torgal affirmed: "Our focus lies on securing the Olympic quota through point accumulation in both the World and European Championships, as well as in international races held within our borders. The ultimate goal is to proudly represent our nation once again in the cycling arena at the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Torgal highlighted the history of the Turkish Cycling Federation, established way back in 1923, and expressed his satisfaction with the rising trajectory of the current road bike team.

Under him, the road cycling national team has been tasting success in international competitions, and their impressive points tally already positions them above the Olympic quota threshold.

However, Torgal also emphasized the dynamic nature of the Olympic qualification process, which continues until Oct. 17.

The announcement of quota points on that date will determine the final roster for the coveted sporting event.

Highlighting the importance of high-altitude training camps for cyclists, Torgal said: "We kick off the season with a high-altitude camp as it significantly enhances the athletes' lung capacity, resulting in rapid performance improvements. Whenever required, we embark on these camps to prepare for our crucial upcoming competitions. Our athletes are meticulously groomed, both physically and mentally, to maximize their technical prowess. Such indispensable work is an absolute necessity for us."

Turkish cyclists train ahead of the 2023 World Road Cycling Championship, Kayseri, Türkiye, July 25, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Erciyes, situated at a majestic altitude of 2,200 meters, proves to be the ideal venue for this transformative preparation.

Not only does it offer unrivaled accommodation facilities, but the serene climate also provides a welcome respite from the scorching temperatures prevailing in other parts of Türkiye.

Erciyes has earned its status as a favored location not only by the Turkish team but also by rival national teams, who now recognize its strategic advantages.

Burak Abay, a seasoned athlete within the ranks, highlighted the significance of training at this elevation.

"Having been in road cycling for 13 years, the opportunity to train at 2,200 meters is truly invaluable. Ahead of us lie numerous challenging races, making this high-altitude camp an essential step in our preparation," Abay said.

The sentiment was echoed by another accomplished cyclist, Ahmet Örken, who asserted: "As endurance athletes, a high-altitude camp holds immense importance for us. Erciyes generously provides us with all the necessary resources to flourish in our pursuits."