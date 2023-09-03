The Çanakkale Bicycle Platform (ÇABİP) organized the 12th Annual Memorial Bike Tour, an event that reverberates with reverence for fallen heroes, under the patronage of the Çanakkale Governorship and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Çanakkale Battles and Gallipoli Historical Area Presidency.

This year's ride drew 750 cyclists from 26 different regions, each turning their pedals in homage to the valiant fallen heroes and veterans.

The journey commenced in the early hours of Sunday morning, as athletes congregated in front of Eceabat's Kilitbahir Castle, partaking in warm-up exercises to prepare for the journey ahead.

The cyclists were then briefed on the approximately 50-kilometer (31-mile) route, setting off on this poignant journey of remembrance for the 12th consecutive year.

During a speech at the event, Çanakkale Governor İlhami Aktaş stated that yet another significant event was unfolding on the historic Gallipoli Peninsula.

Under the serene morning skies of Çanakkale, they had gathered to pay their respects to the fallen heroes, a touching act of unity and reverence.

Expressing his gratitude, Aktaş praised the organizers and participants, saying, "I extend my thanks to all those who contributed to the organization. On this occasion, I remember with gratitude Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all the heroes of Çanakkale, as well as our fallen heroes and veterans."

ÇABİP volunteer Doğancan Çetin shared his joy at the substantial turnout for this year's event, emphasizing the importance of commemorating the fallen heroes and veterans through such a grand gathering.

Esra Kürtüna, who traveled from Istanbul to be part of the event, spoke fondly of the early morning departure, saying: "We set out from Istanbul in the early hours and arrived here. Being here is a wonderful feeling. We are here to cycle in a historically significant area and pay our respects to the fallen heroes."

Murat Soylu, expressing his pride in participating in this important event on the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, affirmed his commitment to completing the ride and honoring the fallen heroes and veterans.

The ride saw the participation of other several officials, including Eceabat Deputy District Governor and Gelibolu District Governor Bekir Abacı, deputy president of the historical area Zülküf Memiş, Youth and Sports Provincial Director Ömer Kalkan, Çanakkale Forest Regional Director Enver Demirci, Eceabat District Gendarmerie Commander Captain Gökhan Fidan, Eceabat District Police Chief Mümin Öksüz and numerous other citizens, all coming together for this powerful act of remembrance.