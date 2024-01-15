Bitlis native athlete Yusuf Baydur, a four-time Turkish champion in athletics, is not just running for gold; he is sprinting toward a life-changing dream.

Having clinched the gold medal at the Deaf Indoor Athletics Championship in Bursa last November, Baydur's journey from Bitlis to Bursa is a steppingstone toward a grander goal – the world championship.

Embarking on his athletic journey five years ago, Baydur's dedication has not only transformed his life but has also positioned him as an indispensable athlete for the national team.

Overcoming an 83% disability, he wears a hearing aid and communicates with teammates through sign language, highlighting his adaptability both on and off the track.

His recent triumph in the 1500-meter senior category at the Turkish Deaf Indoor Athletics Championship has set the stage for a much loftier ambition – clinching gold at the upcoming world championship in Taiwan later this year.

Training relentlessly on the familiar tracks of his hometown, Baydur covers an impressive 10 kilometers daily to build the stamina required to achieve his global aspirations.

In a conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA), Baydur shared his dreams: "I became the champion in the competition I last participated in Bursa. I am preparing for the world championship to be held in July. My goal is to be the first here. Hopefully, I will return with a medal and participate in the Olympics. My work continues."

While the journey may seem challenging to some, Baydur embraces the difficulties, emphasizing how athletics has not only changed his life but has also provided him with a sense of purpose.

"Thanks to sports, my life has changed. I recommend it to everyone in my situation. Instead of wasting time at home, they can focus on areas where they will feel good," he said.

Coach Hıdır Aydın, leading the National Athletics Team, sees Baydur as an inspirational figure.

"Yusuf is a professional athlete and improves himself day by day. His adaptation and motivation are at a very high level. He contributes to them by training with other athletes. Yusuf is a good example for people. Thanks to him, many people come from the basics. Yusuf will be their big brother," Aydın said.

Undeterred by his disability, Baydur's ultimate goal is to grace the Olympic stage.

"Yusuf's goal is, first of all, the world championship to be held in July. Then there are the Olympics. He always trains as if the Olympics will happen and continues his training seriously," Aydın added.