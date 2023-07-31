Turkish national athlete Furkan Büyükgöze soared to sporting glory, clinching the silver medal at the Deaf World Badminton Championships in Brazil.

This triumph has ignited an unwavering resolve within him to scale even greater heights as he sets his sights on the ultimate prize – the gold medal at the Deaflympic Games in Japan, two years down the road.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Büyükgöze reflected on his historic achievement at the World Badminton Championships, sharing the relentless dedication that propelled him to the podium.

His goal was to secure a place in the championship after securing a second-place finish in Europe last year.

Tirelessly honing his craft through grueling training camps across Türkiye, Büyükgöze recounted the arduous journey that led him to the final, conquering opponents from India, China, Thailand and Japan along the way.

While the ultimate prize narrowly eluded him in the final, where he valiantly battled a South Korean opponent, Büyükgöze remains undeterred.

Fuelled by a burning desire to clinch gold, he continues to train under Mazhar Büyükgöze.

As Büyükgöze celebrated his silver medal on the world stage, he expressed a sense of fulfillment that his tireless efforts had borne fruit.

While yearning for the top spot, he acknowledged the caliber of his South Korean rival, a seasoned athlete who had previously tasted Olympic glory.

Nevertheless, his determination to ascend to the highest podium remains steadfast.

Beyond the badminton court, Büyükgöze finds solace and joy in the loving embrace of his family.

After being away for a month pursuing his sporting dreams, he looks forward to reuniting with his loved ones in Samsun, relishing the emotional reunion with his mother and father, who shared his journey with unwavering support and pride.

Büyükgöze's journey into badminton began under his physical education teachers, Yaşar Kaya and Kerem Kaylı, during his primary school days in Samsun.

He quickly earned acclaim through provincial championships, paving the way for a glittering career that has spanned a decade, adorned with numerous medals for Türkiye.

The discovery of his hearing loss, while training during his secondary school years, brought new challenges, but it also unveiled a hidden talent that has since shone brightly on the international stage.

Currently studying chemistry at 19 Mayıs University, Büyükgöze's passion for badminton shows no signs of waning.

Looking ahead, he aspires to become a coach, continuing to contribute to the sport he adores for many years to come.

While love and marriage may be on the horizon, Büyükgöze's primary focus remains on his sporting ambitions.

Expressing his desire to have a daughter, he radiates a sense of hope for the future, both on and off the court.

Cavit Şengün, the head coach of the Deaf Badminton National Team, effused with pride over Büyükgöze's stellar achievement, highlighting his exceptional performance among a formidable field of 47 athletes from 17 countries.