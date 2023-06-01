The Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (TIESF) badminton national team is riding the waves of success as they strive to etch their names in the annals of the world championship in Brazil.

The squad, which secured a second-place finish in Lithuania's European Badminton Championships for the Deaf which was held between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 last year, is now geared up to face their formidable adversaries on the global stage from July 15 to 25.

Bülent Ersöz, a Board Member of TIESF, emphasized the exceptional accomplishments of hearing-impaired athletes worldwide in recent years.

He highlighted the extraordinary achievements of badminton players across Türkiye and expressed the federation's ambitious goal of reaching out to even more individuals with hearing impairments.

Cavit Şengün, the Head Coach of the TIESF Badminton National Team, also voiced the team's aspirations of securing another resounding victory following their stellar performance in Europe.

However, Şengün acknowledged the daunting challenges awaiting them at the world championship in Brazil.

He emphasized formidable rivals, particularly from Asian countries, besides European powerhouses.

Şengün recognized the magnitude of the team's ambition to clinch a top position and underscored the need for unwavering dedication and hard work.

The coach also revealed the team's sights are set on the 2025 Deaflympics, where they aim to secure prominent rankings.

Şengün expressed their desire to maintain the current momentum, as they possess a cohort of European champion athletes across individual disciplines and the youth category.

While Şengün remains confident in the team's performance, he reiterated their determination to return from Brazil with medals in hand.

"We envision not returning empty-handed, believing that what we achieved in Europe can be replicated on the global stage. The motivation gained from our achievements in Lithuania has propelled us forward. Our training regimen comprises two sessions per day, characterized by intensity and determination," Şengün affirmed.

Besides the team's ambitions, individual prowess also shines brightly.

Hale Nur Küçükparmak, a 22-year-old hearing-impaired athlete, has a remarkable track record in badminton, having clinched many Turkish championships since the tender age of 8.

The Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (TİESF) badminton national team athlete Hale Nur Küçükparmak trains ahead of the world championship in Brazil, Karabük, Türkiye, May 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

Küçükparmak, who previously secured a gold medal in the youth category at the 2018 European Badminton Championships for the Deaf, now sets her sights on the ultimate goal – the world championship.

She expressed her heartfelt desire to secure a medal and proudly bring it back home.