In a remarkable initiative aimed at expanding the participation of deaf athletes in Türkiye, Kerim Vural, the president of the Deaf Sports Federation, has unveiled plans to initiate talent scouting programs in middle and high schools.

Vural emphasized, "By engaging with these young talents, our goal is to further bolster the number of athletes in our ranks."

Proudly highlighting their federation, which encompasses around 800 sports clubs across 24 diverse sports disciplines, Vural noted that it stands as one of the largest in Türkiye.

He attributed the progress and opportunities for athletes with disabilities to government support, stating, "Over the past two decades, we have witnessed improved living conditions that have facilitated increased participation for individuals with disabilities."

Vural explained that their mission is to connect the deaf community with sports, saying: "We strive to employ sports as a means to enrich their lives and help them discover their inner strength. The government provides exceptional support. For example, any child selected for the national team in one of the 24 sports can receive a full scholarship to study at private universities, thanks to our collaborative efforts. Additionally, awards and lifelong financial assistance are granted for achieving excellence in sports. As a federation, we are dedicated to making our voice heard and advocating for sports to capture everyone's attention, as encapsulated in our slogan, 'Let sports be our voice.'"

Insufficient licensed athletes

Vural acknowledged that they still face challenges in terms of the number of licensed athletes.

He expanded on this issue, saying: "Currently, we have approximately 20,000 licensed athletes, but we believe this number is insufficient. Our primary concern is ensuring our message resonates. If families were aware of the opportunities provided by the state for disabled sports, many more children, both deaf and hearing, might be motivated to engage in sports. The children who do join already exhibit unwavering determination and dedication to sports. However, we cannot solely rely on word-of-mouth. We are doing our utmost to promote our cause, and with the support of media outlets, we can make all deaf individuals in Türkiye aware of these opportunities."

Brighter future through scouting

Emphasizing the federation's commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities, Vural unveiled their latest initiative. He explained, "In Türkiye, there are middle and high schools dedicated to deaf students. We have developed a project for scouting young talent in these schools. These institutions hold significant potential. Our technical team will assess each student's aptitude for specific sports. By identifying promising young people through this initiative, we will significantly augment our number of athletes. We are working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services and the Ministry of National Education. My plans include converting one or two of these deaf middle and high schools into deaf sports schools."

International Sporting Achievements

Vural emphasized the importance of sporting events in promoting sports among the deaf community. He stated: "The events hosted in Türkiye have made a substantial contribution to increased involvement in sports. We have organized both national and international competitions. Our upcoming 20th Deaf Winter Olympics, to be held in Erzurum, is a significant milestone in the world of sports, with participation expected from over 40 countries. Next year, we plan to host the European Championship for deaf football, among other international events. These activities play a pivotal role in encouraging deaf individuals in our country to embrace sports, as well as in promoting Türkiye on the global stage. As one of Türkiye's 67 federations, we are committed to doing everything in our power to contribute to this cause."

In a determined effort to elevate deaf sports in Türkiye and foster widespread participation, the Deaf Sports Federation is at the forefront, tirelessly working to ensure that every deaf child and young athlete has the opportunity to excel in the world of sports.