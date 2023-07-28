The Turkish national teams for the Deaf carved their names in history, securing the men's championship and second place for the women in the 11th European Volleyball Championship.

Hosted in Karabuk and graced by six competing nations, the thrilling tournament left a mark on Turkish soil.

The Turkish men's national team, emerged as the undisputed champions, triumphantly blazing through seven matches without a single defeat.

Meanwhile, their female counterparts showcased sheer dominance by marching to the final unyieldingly, refusing to concede a single set to their formidable opponents.

Turkish deaf women's volleyball national team in action during the 11th European Volleyball Championship final match against Italy, Karabük, Türkiye, July 22, 2023. (IHA Photo)

In the title clash, they waged an intense battle against Ukraine, ultimately finishing as runners-up, securing an impressive second position in Europe.

Fueled by the unwavering support of an enthusiastic audience from start to finish, both national teams are now setting their sights on a grander stage – the World Deaf Volleyball Championship in Japan, scheduled for June 2024.

Driven by the taste of victory, they aim to seize the championship title on the world platform and bring glory back home.

Kerim Vural, President of the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (TIESF), expressed his delight at the overwhelming public interest in the inaugural international tournament held in Karabuk.

He praised the national teams' previous Olympic triumphs and their stellar performances.

"The men had already claimed Olympic gold in Brazil, and now they have etched their names as European champions. While the girls faced a formidable opponent in the final, their second-place finish is a commendable achievement," Vural said.

For the federation, success isn't merely defined by securing the top spot; it lies in promoting sports participation among the hearing-impaired community.

"Winning is not solely about being first; it's about fostering the spirit of sportsmanship and inclusivity. We aim to enable all hearing-impaired individuals to participate in sports. We boast 24 branches in the federation, and we extend an invitation for everyone to embrace the world of sports," Vural added.

The resolute determination to break barriers and empower the hearing-impaired community resonated with Fuat Dokgöz, Head Coach of the Turkish hearing-impaired women's volleyball national team.

Dokgöz recounted their remarkable journey through the tournament, starting strong against Italy, Ukraine, and France. In the semifinals, they dispatched Italy with ease, paving their way to the championship clash against Ukraine.

Although the final match was fierce, the Turkish team displayed unwavering resilience.

Dokgöz praised their valiant efforts and acknowledged that a few pivotal moments could have tilted the outcome in their favor.

With their sights now firmly set on the upcoming World Championship, Dokgöz expressed determination to secure the title and bring glory to Türkiye.