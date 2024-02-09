Turkish hearing-impaired wrestler Oğuz Dönder, who was thought to have died in a traffic accident, has emerged from the shadows of adversity to scribe his name on global and Olympic wrestling stones.

Supported by the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation, the star-spangled wrestler Dönder recounted his sporting journey to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The accomplished athlete revealed his foray into the sport in 2000 under the banner of Tarsus Municipality.

Recollecting a fateful incident in 2008, Dönder recounted: "While driving down from the highlands in Tarsus, my blood pressure plummeted, causing me to slip under a truck. I do not remember much; they covered me, presuming I was dead. My body was battered, my skull fractured and blood gushed from my eyes. They rushed me to the ambulance, administering what I thought was a fatal injection. The adrenaline shot brought me back to life. Subsequently, during surgery, my heart stopped, only to be revived by a defibrillator. I lay in a coma for a month. My doctor told me, 'Had you not been an athlete, you wouldn't have stood a chance. Your body would not have withstood it. There are no more sports for you; even if you can run, it'd be a miracle.'"

Despite the ordeal, Dönder's passion for wrestling drove him to frequent the training halls during his arduous recovery.

"Thanks to the Almighty, I stepped back onto the mat after 4.5 years, clinching an Olympic silver in my fifth year. The person they pronounced dead in 2022 was reborn as an Olympic champion. It's an indescribable feeling; recounting it gives me goosebumps," he said.

Turning point

Recounting a hiatus from wrestling due to the accident, Dönder revealed that in 2012, through university professors' intervention, he crossed paths with the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation.

"After undergoing tests in 2012, I resumed wrestling under Mesut Zehir. To this day, I wrestle. I hear with the aid of these devices, but they are forbidden on the mat. This accident was a turning point; I acquainted myself with the deaf community, achieving championships alongside them. Initially, lacking proficiency in sign language made it challenging. I felt inadequate and struggled to accept it at first. Later on, with the beauty of the community, the support of friends, and learning sign language, I persevered. In 2013, at the Deaflympics in Bulgaria, I clinched silver in the men's 74 kg. category. Subsequently, I secured world and European championships and runner-up titles."

Dönder, initially a freestyle wrestler, expanded into Greco-Roman competitions with coach approval.

In 2018, he made history as a dual world champion, triumphing in both styles at the World Championships in Russia.

Despite facing setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dönder reflected on his journey, citing his redemption at the 2018 World Championships in Russia where he secured the title after previously taking second place in Istanbul in 2017.

Brazil Deaflympics

Dönder expressed his pride in winning an Olympic championship, highlighting his triumph at the 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil.

He now aims to continue his success at this year's world and European championships, aspiring to hear the national anthem once more.

With high expectations for these competitions, his ultimate goal is to secure a second Olympic championship in Tokyo in 2025, marking the pinnacle of his sporting career.

Dönder expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Federation President Kerim Vural for their support, emphasizing their role in his success.

"We've benefited and flourished from their support, and we'll continue working tirelessly to nurture future champions," he said.

Dönder concluded by emphasizing inclusivity in sports, stating, "We're all susceptible to potential disabilities; my hearing impairment resulted from a traffic accident. Sports know no barriers, and its instructive power is profound. We encourage everyone to participate in sports."