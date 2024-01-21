Bengisu Avcı, the Turkish open waters go-getter, is gearing up for her next aquatic conquest – New Zealand's Cook Strait.

Renowned as the fastest Turkish woman to conquer the English Channel, Avcı is set to make waves in the "7 Oceans Seven" series, marking her fourth challenge.

The 28-year-old aqua-athlete made history in 2018 when she sliced through the daunting English Channel, covering 36 kilometers in a remarkable 11 hours and 29 minutes.

Avcı continued her aquatic adventure by conquering the Catalina Channel in the U.S., showcasing her resilience in the face of challenging conditions.

Battling through approximately 12 hours of adversity, she proudly unfurled the Crescent-Star flag as the first Turkish woman to solo-cross the Catalina Channel.

In August 2023, Avcı gracefully navigated the Strait of Gibraltar, completing the 16-kilometer stretch in just 3 hours, 24 minutes and 29 seconds.

Not confined to the predefined courses, she also became the first Turkish female athlete to conquer the 48-kilometer-long Manhattan Island stage in New York, clocking in at 9 hours.

Now, the ultramarathon swimmer is prepping for her next chapter in New Zealand, training in the frigid waters of the Dardanelles.

Avcı aims to traverse the challenging Cook Strait, a 26-kilometer (16.16-mile) transoceanic course known for its unpredictable weather conditions – an ultimate test for even the most seasoned swimmers.

Undaunted, she declared her preparedness, driven by an unstoppable force from within.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Avcı, who began her aquatic journey at the age of 7, highlighted her upcoming marathons in Romania's "Ice Swimming" event and the record attempt in New Zealand.

Turkish diver Bengisu Avcı trains ahead of the Cook Strait challenge, Çanakkale, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2023. (AA Photo)

Training in the historical waters of Çanakkale, she spoke of her immense pride as a Turkish woman.

Avcı shared her belief in conquering the challenging Cook Strait and her commitment to continue swimming wholeheartedly.

Expressing her desire to showcase the strength of Turkish women on the international stage, she envisioned unveiling the Turkish flag on foreign shores, symbolizing triumph against the odds.

Intriguingly, Avcı emphasized the transformative power of sports, transcending boundaries and fostering unity.

Referencing the historical connection between New Zealand and Türkiye based on the strong ongoing ties developed between the ANZACS and the Turks at Gallipoli more than a century ago, she emphasized the unifying force of sports in promoting peace.

Looking ahead, Avcı envisioned a future where she stands as a beacon, having conquered all "7 Oceans Seven" courses, with a trail of inspired athletes in her wake.

Eager to pave the way for similar courses in Türkiye, she aimed to encourage athletes worldwide to embrace the challenges of ultramarathon swimming.

In her commitment to the sport, Avcı concluded by expressing her dedication to nurturing new talents in the realm of ultramarathon swimming.