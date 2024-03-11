The Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation's Down syndrome judo national team is aiming for gold with all 13 athletes at the Trisome Games in Antalya from March 19-26.

Hamza Selen, the national team's head coach, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) during the camp in Konya that the games, with about 600 athletes from 33 countries in eight sports, represent the pinnacle of Judown (Judo Education and Rehabilitation for Children with Down Syndrome) worldwide.

Selen recalled that the games, originally scheduled for 2020, were postponed to 2024 due to the pandemic, noting, "In 2020, we had completed preparations in eight sports. However, the global cancellation of events due to the pandemic also impacted us."

Selen highlighted the significance of hosting the event in Türkiye, stating, "As the Judown team, we're entering the 2024 Trisome Games with 13 athletes. Our ambitious goal is to clinch 13 gold medals at this prestigious event, often dubbed the Olympics for athletes with Down syndrome. Our coaching team boasts extensive experience and expertise and comprises former national athletes who are deeply committed to our success. Together, we aim to proudly hear our national anthem playing, both individually and as a team. President Birol Aydın has set a high standard for championships in judo and across all sports. We are driven by this ambition and confident in our ability to achieve this championship goal in our discipline."

Coach Canan Adıgüzel Sezgin noted the need for an increased number of coaches to cater to individual athletes' needs, especially due to the fragile emotional state of athletes with Down syndrome.

She expressed her motivation to work with them, citing their quick emotional shifts as challenging and rewarding.