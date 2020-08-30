Ayhancan Güven of Turkey won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Stavelot, Belgium on Sunday.
Dylan Pereira from Luxembourg and French driver Florian Latorre came in second and third, respectively.
This was Güven's second victory of the year.
It keeps his championship hopes alive as the 22-year-old is in the third spot in the overall standings with 113 points.
The next race is scheduled to be held Sept. 4-6 in Italy.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.