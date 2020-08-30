Ayhancan Güven of Turkey won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Stavelot, Belgium on Sunday.

Dylan Pereira from Luxembourg and French driver Florian Latorre came in second and third, respectively.

This was Güven's second victory of the year.

It keeps his championship hopes alive as the 22-year-old is in the third spot in the overall standings with 113 points.

The next race is scheduled to be held Sept. 4-6 in Italy.