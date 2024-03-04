Hasan Engin Tuncer, the president of the Turkish Equestrian Federation, emphasized the significance of equestrian sports for children's development.

"Sports that children engage in at an early age are conducive to development," said Tuncer in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Tuncer highlighted the absence of a Pony League when they assumed control of the federation, emphasizing the transformative potential of horseback riding on young minds.

"I firmly believe that our future leaders will emerge from this sport," he stated. "Engaging in horseback riding at a young age instigates significant changes in personal development. This sport not only fosters beautiful friendships but also enhances cognitive abilities. Children meticulously memorize the racing course, requiring them to flawlessly navigate it within a specified time frame once on the horse. This process enhances their coordination and memory skills, preparing them to adapt to sudden changes while riding. A mind nurtured in this manner excels not only in sports but also in interpersonal relationships," he said.

Tuncer highlighted the growing popularity of equestrianism in Türkiye, noting positive trends in revenue and sports development.

He mentioned long-term plans, including establishing a sports high school in Kastamonu to train Olympic athletes and developing a center for national athlete development.

Tuncer emphasized the bright future of equestrianism, encouraging families to support their children's interests.

He also mentioned the inclusion of equestrianism in school sports to promote the sport further.

Tuncer expressed that the Eyüp Sabri Tuncer 2024 Pony League, involving children aged 6-14, will significantly benefit Turkish equestrianism.

Turkish Equestrian Federation President Hasan Engin Tuncer poses for a photo with young riders at the launch of the Eyüp Sabri Tuncer 2024 Pony League at the Dila Atlı Sports Club, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

He emphasized the importance of infrastructure for success in training athletes, highlighting the prioritization of high school in their plans.

Tuncer noted the value families place on the Pony League, mentioning the upcoming event in Bursa and the excitement it brings for children to compete in different places.

He expressed confidence in the event's success, noting its three-year history and the potential for excellent results.