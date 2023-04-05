Kerem Kamal, Türkiye's wrestler and reigning gold medalist in the European Championships, is resolutely committed to preserving his title as champion in the upcoming championship.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the national wrestler expressed his ardent aspiration to clinch the championship title for a consecutive term by emerging victorious with the gold medal at the upcoming European Championship, slated to take place in Croatia between April 17-23.

Kerem Kamal, who is scheduled to compete in the Greco-Roman style 60 kilogram-weight in the upcoming championships, has expressed that he is well-prepared for the event.

"I am in good spirits. Our preparatory period has been productive, and I have dedicated myself to refining my technique and addressing shortcomings. As the reigning European champion, my goal is to defend my title in 2023, not just once, but to establish a lasting legacy of consecutive victories. I aspire to set a new precedent by becoming the first European champion in my weight category to achieve this remarkable feat. I am fully committed to putting forth my utmost effort toward realizing this ambition and I am confident both in my physical and mental readiness for the challenge that lies ahead," he said.

Noting that there are very good athletes in the Greco-Roman Wrestling National Team, Kerem Kamal said, "Although our team secured the world championship title last year, I am content with the opportunity to contribute, despite not achieving my desired outcome. Nevertheless, the present year holds greater significance since the World Championship presents a chance to qualify for the Olympic Games via quota matches. I aim to progress steadily, starting with the European Championship, into the World Championships and later the Olympic Games. Thankfully I still have time to achieve all that."

Kerem Kamal stated that one of his biggest dreams is to bring an Olympic medal to Türkiye.

Reflecting on his lackluster performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the national wrestler discerns the significance of the upcoming competitions.

"I recognize now that something was missing. Although physically prepared, I lacked the necessary mental preparedness. Consequently, I have started working with a mental coach, whose contributions I believe have been important. The Olympics are an aspiration of every athlete, and for me represents a childhood dream. My hope is to participate in the forthcoming Olympic games and secure a medal for my country," he said.