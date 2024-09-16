Wrestling legend and three-time world champion, Taha Akgül has announced his candidacy for the Türkiye Wrestling Federation presidency.

Akgül, who boasts a glittering career including an Olympic gold in 2016, bronze in 2020, and three world titles, shared his vision for Turkish wrestling through a heartfelt social media post.

"I am stepping forward as a candidate to lead the Türkiye Wrestling Federation," Akgül declared. "Drawing strength from Turkish wrestling's rich history, I aim to rejuvenate our young wrestlers’ motivation, elevate them to the top, and showcase Turkish wrestling’s prowess on both national and international stages."

Despite announcing his retirement following a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Akgül's commitment to the sport remains unwavering.

He highlighted the challenges he faced, from injuries to dwindling training sessions, but emphasized his resolve to contribute to wrestling's future.

At a press conference held at BelPa Cafe and Restaurant in Gazi Park, Akgül outlined his plans.

He emphasized the urgent need to increase the number of wrestling clubs, noting that despite the federation’s century-old legacy, it lacks an administrative building.

He also called for more frequent training camps and tournaments, which have diminished over the years.

"To address wrestling's fundamental gaps, we need to boost the number of clubs and secure sponsorships for our leagues," Akgül stated. "Our goal is to strengthen the federation with a dedicated and competent team, involve experienced wrestling veterans in technical committees, and foster a more dynamic and effective structure."

Akgül’s campaign is backed by prominent figures like Ahmet Ayık, Rıza Kayaalp, and Yasemin Adar Yiğit.

He expressed gratitude for their support and pledged to heal old rifts within the wrestling community.

In a promising development, Akgül announced plans to establish an administrative building for the federation, a long-awaited milestone.

He revealed that Ankara’s ASKİ Sports Club President, Yüksel Arslan, and Ankara Metropolitan Mayor, Mansur Yavaş, have already committed to this initiative.

Akgül's vision extends beyond structural changes.

He aims to infuse the "Turkish wrestling style" with a renewed spirit of aggression and resilience, ensuring that Turkish wrestlers never back down in competition.