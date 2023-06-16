In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, residents are now finding comfort and renewed purpose through national and international sports competitions at the Public Education Center.

This center has become a hub of inspiration and recovery for those affected by the "disaster of the century" dubbed twins earthquakes, which resulted in the collapse of thousands of buildings in Pazarcık and Elbistan.

At the Battalgazi Public Education Center, located within the Kernek Kulliye of the Malatya Metropolitan Municipality, athletes have commenced their training, aiming to overcome the psychological scars left by the earthquakes.

Specifically, they are channeling their determination into taekwondo sessions, conducted under the guidance of dedicated trainers.

With the support of their coaches, 180 individuals, including national athletes, are striving to heal and move forward after the catastrophic event.

Cemal Kurhan, the Director of Battalgazi Şehit Oğuzhan Günaydın Public Education Center, expressed the overwhelming demand for the courses initiated following the earthquake.

He emphasized that the participants in the training have found solace and relief from the trauma through their engagement in sports.

Kurhan explained that in response to popular demand, they established the taekwondo hall a month and a half after the earthquake, and it is currently serving 180 athletes.

Notably, many of the course attendees hold valid licenses and have proudly represented the nation as national athletes, with approximately 10 to 15 individuals achieving notable national and international successes.

Kurhan further affirmed the ongoing commitment to their training and development.

Cebrail Ararat, the taekwondo coach, disclosed that they have been preparing athletes for European and world championships at the club for the past eight years.

Following the earthquakes, students who had temporarily left the city gradually returned and resumed their taekwondo training.

Ararat noted that before the earthquake, they had 300 licensed athletes, and the current count stands at 180.

The process of reintegrating students into taekwondo continues, expecting their numbers will grow as they overcome the challenges presented by their circumstances.

Despite the hardships they face, Ararat emphasized their unwavering commitment to daily training.

He acknowledged that many students, burdened by the weight of their disrupted lives and residing in temporary accommodations such as container cities or tents, are unable to attend regularly.

However, he expressed optimism that they will rejoin as soon as their circumstances allow.

Over the past eight years, their efforts have yielded remarkable results, with around 20 athletes joining the national team.

Halime Neslihan Kılınç, a national taekwondo player, shared her personal experience of taking a two-month break after the earthquake before resuming her training in Ankara.

Kılınç explained that her fellow athletes had scattered to different provinces in the aftermath of the disaster.

Despite the physical separation, they found opportunities to train in various clubs.

Supported both mentally and physically by their coaches, they have managed to shift their focus away from the earthquake, replacing fear with joy during their sessions.

With a determined spirit, Kılınç expressed her ultimate goal of proudly waving the Turkish flag atop the podium as a European and world champion.