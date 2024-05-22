Turkish boxers Büşra Işıldar and Esra Yıldız are set to step into the ring to secure the two remaining Paris Olympics spots in the women's category.

Having completed their training at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Training Center for the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Thailand from May 23-3, the national boxers have traveled to the tournament host country.

Previously, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Hatice Akbaş, Gizem Özer, and Busenaz Sürmeneli secured spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Women's Boxing National Team.

With Işıldar and Yıldız aiming to qualify, the Women's Boxing National Team is set on going to the Olympics as a complete squad.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), national boxer Büşra Işıldar highlighted her achievements, including four European titles, one world championship, and being under 22 years old.

Işıldar emphasized the differences in the senior category compared to others, recalling a missed Olympic qualification opportunity in Italy.

She expressed confidence in her preparedness for the upcoming qualifiers in Thailand, stating, "I believe I will go to Paris. We will fight for a medal there. Our primary goal is to secure the qualification. I trust myself, and my coaches trust me. We believe in returning with the qualification. We are a team here. Success is difficult without each other. We all support each other. Hopefully, we will return with good news."

Esra Yıldız, another national boxer, mentioned her fifth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Turkish boxer Esra Yıldız Kahraman in during the 2024 Senior European Boxing Championship against Andela Brankovic, Belgrade, Serbia, April 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

She described their efforts to qualify for the Olympics, saying, "There are two weight classes left. My friend and I want to qualify for the Olympics and go to the Olympics as a full team. I believe we will achieve great success as a female team at the Olympics."

Highlighting their yearlong training, Esra emphasized the importance of their team environment, making tough times easier.

She expressed her happiness with the team spirit, saying, "We will crown this with success."

Esra also noted the Turkish Women's Boxing National Team's current dominance in world boxing, stating, "People are now hesitant to compete against Turks. We want to go to the Olympics by completing the two weight classes and breaking records."