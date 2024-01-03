In a jubilant celebration of its centennial milestone, the Turkish Fencing Federation, mirroring the vigor and resilience of the Republic of Türkiye, has marked its 100th year with an exclamation of triumph and accomplishment.

Murat Atalı, the president of the Turkish Fencing Federation, expressed his delight, stating that the century-old federation has not just endured but thrived.

In an exclusive statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Atalı remarked: "As we conclude the 100th anniversary of our federation, inseparable from the history of our republic, in 2023, we do so with a tapestry of rich experiences and triumphs both on the domestic and international fronts. The ascending trajectory of our discipline, particularly since 2007, is manifested in the heightened interest in fencing this year." He underscored the need for an elevation in awareness, noting, "We observe the necessity for increased awareness and consciousness, and we persist in doing so with the successes we've achieved on the global stage and the grand events we've hosted."

With a nod to the calendar of events, Atalı disclosed that a total of 26 competitions are slated for 2024 within Türkiye, encompassing six International Fencing Federation (FIE) and European Fencing Confederation (EFC) activities.

"In these events, we aim to assemble fencers from across the globe, alongside nurturing our nation's burgeoning pool of licensed athletes. It's a source of great joy for us," he shared.

Looking ahead with unwavering confidence, Atalı detailed plans to host the Under-23 Fencing European Championship in Antalya come June, leveraging the organization's prior successes.

He expressed his conviction that the championship would unfold seamlessly under the federation's seasoned guidance.

Highlighting the exemplary achievements of national fencers, Atalı announced that a remarkable tally of 107 medals adorned their collective achievements in 2023.

These accolades, spanning European and world championships, world cups and satellite and circuit tournaments, lay a solid foundation for even loftier aspirations in 2024.

As the fervor builds for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Atalı declared it the "biggest source of motivation" for the Turkish Fencing Federation. Revealing the relentless pursuit of Olympic qualification, he disclosed: "Our Olympic team is diligently accumulating quota points in preparation for the April qualification selections. We are resolute in securing a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, aiming to participate and stand on the podium. We believe in our capacity to achieve this, and our efforts are steadfastly directed towards this goal," he concluded.

Turkish athletes are set to participate in the Youth Fencing World Cup legs scheduled to take place in Udine, Italy and Budapest, Hungary.

As per the Turkish Fencing Federation's announcement, the Udine leg of the competition is slated for Thursday to Sunday, while the Budapest leg is scheduled for the weekend.

Eighteen Turkish fencers will vie for victory in the epee and foil categories in Udine, while an additional 19 Turkish fencers will showcase their skills in the sword category in Budapest.