Turkish fencers Mert Ahmet Koç, Göksu Mert Oran and Alaz Güney Karakaş are on a mission to represent the nation with distinction in the world of fencing, starting their journey at a young age.

These talented athletes, who have consistently brought home medals from national and international competitions, are currently training tirelessly in Karaman for the Turkish School Sports Fencing Championships organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The young fencers recently achieved a remarkable feat at the 2024 European Cadet and Junior Championships in Italy, where they secured second place as part of the Junior Men's Epee national team.

Seventeen-year-old national fencer Mert Ahmet Koç shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that he embarked on his fencing journey at the age of 8 when a coach mentioned that left-handed individuals excel in fencing.

Koç, who trains four days a week, expressed his passion for the sport, saying: "Fencing has become a part of my life for the past nine years. I have won the national championship and secured second place as a team at the world championship. It's a sport I truly love and enjoy. My goal is to become the world champion, and I'm working hard toward that. Fencing is not widely known in Türkiye; people often associate it with swords and shields. I hope that through our achievements, fencing becomes more recognized in our country. Representing my country with the medals I've won is a source of pride and motivation for me."

Another 17-year-old national fencer, Göksu Mert Oran, attributed his start in fencing to his mother's encouragement after noticing his interest in swords at a young age.

Oran, who has won over 50 medals in national and international competitions, stated, "I've been fencing for seven years, representing our national team for two. Through dedication and hard work, you can excel in anything you set your mind to. I'm continuing because fencing has provided me with excellent mental support. My goal is to participate in the Olympics; it's something I've been working toward for years. We have upcoming European and world championships, and I hope to succeed and make our country proud."

Seventeen-year-old national fencer Alaz Güney Karakaş shared how his love for fencing grew after making it to the top 16 in his first tournament at the age of 8. Karakaş, who is focused on improving his performance for international tournaments, stated, "My ultimate goal is to take Türkiye to the Olympic Games. I'm working hard toward that dream."