The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has initiated a generous aid campaign to support citizens who were impacted by the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, which affected 10 provinces across the country.

The TFF's statement, headlined "Call to Our Football Community," struck a somber tone as it declared: "On this bitter day, our nation is rocked by earthquakes in our provinces – land of heroic martyrs whose blood drenched the soil in our War of Independence, who wrote epic tales of courage and defended the honor of our flag. The shock wave of these events has reverberated throughout the land."

The earthquakes felt in several provinces, particularly Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakır, Malatya and Şanlıurfa, with Kahramanmaraş as the epicenter, have caused immense loss of life and have left many individuals still buried beneath the rubble, waiting to be rescued.

In unison, the TFF declared, "We shall strive to heal the grievous wounds of this calamitous earthquake – one of the most devastating disasters in recent memory – through solidarity, cooperation, and fraternity."

The TFF said with unwavering conviction: "Let us join hands in solidarity and support each other. We implore the Almighty to grant His mercy to those who have passed away in the devastating earthquakes, grant healing to the injured and grant solace to the families in mourning. May He bless our nation, search and rescue teams, health personnel, and humanitarian aid workers with the strength to carry on."

To support the humanitarian campaign, generous wellwishers can donate on the following account:

Support account number: TC ZIRAAT BANKASI A.S. PUBLIC CORPORATE BRANCH - AFAD ACCOUNT TR 73 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 04.

Or send an SMS, "DEPREM," to 1866.