Turkish Blind Sports Federation President Ayhan Yıldırım announced that the goalball women’s national team, which has clinched gold medals in three consecutive Paralympic Games, will keep its champion roster intact through to the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

In an interview following the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Yıldırım shared that the team’s success is a product of extensive preparation and support.

"We sent 94 athletes to Paris with high expectations and returned with 28 medals, marking a significant achievement for both the country and the Paralympic movement," he said.

Yıldırım praised the support from the Youth and Sports Ministry, highlighting the impact of their investments in top-notch training facilities, equipment and international competitions.

"Our athletes received the best training and competed internationally, which has greatly contributed to their success," he added

Reflecting on the goalball women’s team’s gold medal victory in Paris, Yıldırım noted the squad's youthful dynamism, with the most experienced player, Sevda Altunoluk, being just 30 years old. "While our goal was always set for 2024, we have also been dreaming of 2028. We are proud to have achieved gold this year, and our team remains at the top. To beat us, other nations will have to bring their best."

Looking ahead, Yıldırım announced that the squad will stay unchanged leading up to Los Angeles 2028, with a strong pipeline of talent ready to join the national team.

He also mentioned that preparations are already underway, aiming to continue their winning streak and bring success across all upcoming tournaments.

Yıldırım extended his gratitude to Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, ministry officials, and Turkish National Paralympic Committee President Murat Aksu for their unwavering support.

He dedicated their achievements to the visually impaired community.

The Turkish goalball women’s national team secured its third consecutive gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by defeating Israel 8-3 in the final.

With golds from Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, they have become the most successful team in Turkish Paralympic history.

The squad, led by coach Gültekin Karasu, included Sevda Altunoluk, Fatma Gül Güler, Reyhan Yılmaz, Şeydanur Kaplan, Sevtap Altunoluk and Berfin Altan.