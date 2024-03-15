Turkish athletes Derya Kunur and Berfin Barışer, residing in Muş, train for the European Championships by running 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) daily.

Discovered and introduced to sports by their school teachers and coaches, Derya Kunur and Berfin Barışer have become among the most successful athletes in the national team thanks to their achievements in national and international competitions.

Kunur, who broke the Turkish record with her performance at the championship in Finland in 2018 and Barışer, who has won numerous medals in various competitions, will compete in the European Athletics Championship in Rome, Italy, from June 7-12.

Known as the "golden girls" of Muş, 24-year-old Derya Kunur and 22-year-old Berfin Barışer continue their training under the supervision of their coaches to proudly wave the Turkish flag in Rome.

The athletes, who have surpassed their competitors on the same track for years, aim to add another success to their careers by winning a gold medal at the European Championship.

"We run 25 kilometers every day," said national athlete Derya Kunur, who started athletics at the age of 12. We train twice a day and run a total of 25 kilometers. I hold the Turkish record. The record still belongs to me in the youth category. I have achieved many successes. I do my best to be an example for girls who are new to athletics. Our goal is to return from Italy with a medal."

Berfin Barışer, who has been involved in athletics for 13 years, emphasized their intense training to maintain their success.

"We have big goals, and we train every day for them," she said. "My goal is to achieve a ranking at the European Athletics Championship in June. Our training continues under the supervision of our coach. Despite the cold weather, we do not miss our training sessions. We will represent our country in Europe in the best way possible. I thank my family, who have supported me for 13 years on this journey."

Muş Youth and Sports Provincial Director Mehmet Arif Taşdemir highlighted the significant interest in athletics in Muş, noting the success of their national athletes both nationally and internationally. "Our athletes make us proud," he said. "They will represent our country in Rome at the European Championship. We congratulate our athletes and coaches. Despite the cold weather, our success in athletics in Muş is not a coincidence. We provide all kinds of facilities for our athletes, both indoors and outdoors. This success is the result of intense effort and hard work."

Coach Naim Koçlardan, who has been coaching for 13 years and has trained many national athletes, emphasized the success of Derya and Berfin. "We have set a goal for the European Athletics Championship and are working toward it," he said. "Our field is suitable, and we have no problems. The altitude of our city is very suitable for training. This is very important for us. We are having a natural camp here. Our training sessions are going very well. Hopefully, we will achieve our set goal. Derya Kunur holds the Turkish record in both the 2,000 meters steeplechase and the 3,000 meters steeplechase."