The Turkish national Greco-Roman wrestling team was crowned the champion at the International Zagreb Open Tournament with eight individual medals, including two golds, two silvers and four bronze.

National wrestlers Furkan Bayrak and Osman Yıldırım won the two golds, while Ahmet Uyar and Ahmet Yılmaz won the two silvers.

Muhammed Hamza Bakır, Hacı Karakuş, Ali Cengiz and Doğan Göktaş clinched the four bronze medals, according to the Turkish Wrestling Federation.

The national team claimed a total of 122 points to become champions. Sweden claimed the second spot with 108 points, and Ukraine came in third with 95 points.

Another team of Turkish Greco-Roman wrestlers was named as the champion at the Henri Deglane French Grand Prix held in Nice, France, on Sunday.

They won six golds, four silvers and four bronze medals to win the team title.

Members of the Turkish Greco-Roman national team were divided into two groups to attend the tournaments in France and Hungary, winning both competitions.