European and World Champion gymnast Ibrahim Çolak recently expressed his determination to clinch a gold medal at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Reflecting on 2023, Çolak highlighted the national team's strong start, securing a third-place finish at the World Championship despite individual setbacks due to injuries.

Undeterred by his personal injury struggles, Çolak emphasized his commitment to returning to top form in the coming year, stating: "Hopefully, I will be like a bomb next year. My goal is to win the missing medal at the Paris Olympics. At this point, I want to improve my health first. I would like to get the medal by maximizing my performance."

Affirming his eagerness to step onto the podium again, Çolak disclosed his plans to compete in the European Championship in Italy in April as a crucial preparation ahead of the Olympics.

Turkish gymnast Ibrahim Çolak poses for a photo at the Sports and Business Summit 23, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Reflecting on his recent years of injury-induced absence from major championships, he expressed optimism, saying, "I miss being on the podium very much. I hope 2024 will be positive for me, and I will have the chance to show myself again."

Çolak underlined the significance of the European Championship as a valuable training ground for the Olympics, recognizing the short gap between the two competitions.

Anticipating improved performances in the Olympics compared to the European Championship, Çolak emphasized the importance of health and expressed confidence in his teammates and himself, predicting more success than in Tokyo.

Discussing his gold medal aspirations at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Çolak acknowledged the challenging competition but asserted, "I dream of the moment when I win a gold medal in the Olympics. I am looking forward to it. It is not easy. Hundreds of athletes are striving for this."

He concluded by emphasizing their dedication to hard work and the pursuit of excellence to maximize their chances of winning a medal.

Trap shoots for quota

In a separate development, members of the national trap shooting team, including Oğuzhan Tüzün, Nedim Tolga Tuncer, Rümeysa Pelin Kaya and Safiye Sarıtürk Temizdemir, commenced their preparations for the World Cups and the European Championships, intending to secure a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under coach Ali Emre Güray, who praised the team's world and European records, the athletes expressed their determination to continue their success from the previous season.

Türkiye's Oğuzhan Tüzün (C) raises the gun after winning gold at the trap super final championships, Doha, Qatar, Dec. 26, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Güray emphasized the team's high rankings globally and their past achievements, stating: "Our athletes received two gold, one silver and one bronze medal in 2023. We expect greater success this season. We will be well prepared for the competitions that provide a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games."

Oğuzhan Tüzün, a seasoned national shooter, conveyed their commitment to bringing Türkiye its first Olympic medal in trap shooting. "I have participated in the Olympics three times before; now we want to go for a medal. We are making high-level preparations. I hope we will bring the first medal to our country."

Rümeysa Pelin Kaya echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the team's collective efforts to compete at the highest level in Paris.

Fikret Eşme, technical board member of the Turkish Shooting and Hunting Federation, highlighted the significance of Sarıçam Yücel Kılıçyaldır Range, which hosted the national team for the first time after renovations, in facilitating their training and preparation for the upcoming competitions.