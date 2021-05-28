National gymnast Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı won a gold medal Friday at the 16th International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships being held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

The 19-year-old athlete scored 21,850 to take first place in the Individual Women's final.

Meanwhile, the team of Onbaşı, Emir Erışık and Erkut Ergin came eighth with 20,983 points at the trio final.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the national gymnast in a phone call late Friday.

Onbaşı, who is the first Turkish athlete to win the world championship at senior-level aerobic gymnastics, said: “We have shown the power of Turkish women. Thank you again for your support of Turkish sports and the Gymnastics Federation.”