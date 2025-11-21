Turkish Gymnastics Federation President Suat Çelen said the federation is reaping the rewards of investing in young talent, as the country’s gymnasts continue to shine on the world stage.

“We are adding young athletes alongside our experienced ones. One of the things that makes me happiest is seeing our investment in youth paying off,” Çelen said during a visit to national athletes training at Bolu’s Murat Canbaş Gymnastics Hall.

2025 has been a landmark year for Turkish gymnastics, with athletes achieving notable results at world and European championships.

Çelen highlighted that the successes of younger athletes are particularly encouraging.

“Our young athletes have role models in their older teammates. They see them and think, ‘We can succeed too, we can win medals.’ We have great confidence in them. In the coming years, Turkish athletes will win medals in every competition they enter. I believe this wholeheartedly,” he said.

The federation head also noted a growing interest in gymnastics nationwide.

“Parents are now enrolling their children in gymnastics. People understand how valuable and important the sport is. Those who start their children in gymnastics will see them excel in every area of life,” he added.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Çelen emphasized the federation’s ambitions.

Olympic countdown clocks are displayed in training halls, currently showing 967 days to go.

“Turkish gymnastics is going for gold,” he said. “We already have male and female representation in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics. In rhythmic gymnastics, our first semifinal appearance this year gives us hope, and we will be competing in Los Angeles in both rhythmic and trampoline disciplines. Our athletes achieved several firsts this year, including reaching world championship semifinals in trampoline.”

The federation continues to invest in development and education.

From Dec. 12-14, FIG and the Turkish federation will host a Pilates Development Seminar in Antalya, drawing thousands of instructors from Türkiye and abroad.

“Pilates is an area where we have made serious investments. We are among the best countries in the world in Pilates,” Çelen said, noting that 2,500 instructors applied to attend, with final capacity limited to 1,600.

With youth development, international competition successes, and training programs expanding, Çelen said Turkish gymnastics is on track for Olympic medals and broader global recognition.