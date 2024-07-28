Turkish gymnasts Adem Asil and Ferhat Arıcan have rewritten history as they scribe their names into the finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Competing at the Bercy Arena in France's capital, the two showcased their prowess in the individual apparatus qualifications, advancing with remarkable scores.

Adem Asil, the reigning world champion, dazzled on the rings with a score of 14.866, securing fifth place.

Meanwhile, Ferhat Arıcan, Türkiye's sole Olympic medalist in gymnastics, impressed on the parallel bars, clinching seventh place with a score of 15.033.

Their performances have rekindled hopes for Olympic glory as both gymnasts set their sights on the podium.

Team Türkiye falls short

Despite the individual successes, the Turkish men's artistic gymnastics team, consisting of Ferhat Arıcan, Adem Asil, İbrahim Çolak, Ahmet Önder, and Emre Dodanlı, narrowly missed out on the team finals.

They amassed a total score of 247.559, finishing ninth, just shy of the top eight qualifying spots.

The disappointment was palpable, yet the team remained proud of their efforts.

Arıcan's redemption

Reflecting on his journey, Ferhat Arıcan expressed his joy at making it to the finals once again.

Türkiye's Ferhat Arıcan celebrates after his performance on the Parallel Bars at the Paris 2024 Olympics' artistic gymnastics men's qualification subdivision 3 at the Bercy Arena, Paris, France, July 27, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

"Tokyo 2020 was unforgettable, and to be back in the finals is a tremendous honor," he said. "The support from our families and the nation has been incredible. I aim to perform even better in the finals and hopefully secure my second Olympic medal."

Asil's target

Adem Asil, focused and determined, emphasized his goal of minimizing errors in the finals.

"In gymnastics, the least mistakes win medals. Ferhat and I will strive to be flawless," he said.

Asil also highlighted his near-perfect performance in the vault, despite a slip on his second attempt. "I've trained rigorously, overcoming every challenge. Although I fell in my second vault, I remain proud and ready to fight till the end."

Özbay advances in rowing

Meanwhile, Turkish rower Elis Özbay made history as the first Turkish female rower to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympics.

Turkish rowing star Elis Özbay trains in the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. (AA Photo)

Competing in the single sculls repechage at Vaires Sur Marne Nautical, Özbay clocked in at 8:00.00, securing second place in her heat.

She now prepares to face competitors from Slovenia, Austria, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, and South Africa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, with hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

Sultans of Net's challenge

Türkiye's women’s national volleyball team is set to kick off their Olympic campaign against the Netherlands.

Having not lost to the Dutch since August 2018, the Sultans of the Net is poised for a strong start.

Following the Netherlands match, they will face the Dominican Republic and Italy in the group stages.

Under Daniele Santarelli, the squad features prominent players like Gizem Örge, Cansu Özbay, Melissa Vargas, Hande Baladın, Meliha Diken, Derya Cebecioğlu, Elif Şahin, Eda Erdem Dündar, Aslı Kalaç, Beyza Arıcı, Ilkin Aydın, and Ebrar Karakurt, all geared up for a shot at Olympic success.