While giving a heartbreaking account of his survival and loss, Mehmet Emre, the goalkeeper of the Turkish national handball men's team, opened up about his harrowing experience during the earthquakes that shook southeastern Türkiye last year.

Trapped in the chaos, Emre shared his anguish over losing loved ones, particularly the former national team captain, Cemal Kütahya, a figure he described as a brother.

Reflecting on the nightmarish event, Emre recounted being at the club's facilities when the earthquake struck, describing the three-story structure reduced to rubble.

"We could not understand what had happened until it got light; we could not come to our senses; everything was under the rubble," he said.

The pain of the earthquake lingers, especially the loss of Cemal Kütahya, his teammate, captain and dear friend. "What was more difficult than the earthquake was that we lost our loved ones and friends," Emre said, emphasizing the enduring emotional toll.

In a call for improved safety measures, Emre urged contractors to work more diligently, citing his own experience with a damaged but standing building.

He shared an example of the contradiction of fate, where a site remained intact while two lives were lost due to falling debris.

"Let us do all our work properly, provide all the necessary conditions, and then, of course, it will be divine," he said, advocating for a proactive approach to prevent such tragedies.

Switching gears to the sports arena, Emre shed light on his handball journey, starting later than most but making a mark in the national team.

Praising their new coach, Daniel Gordo, he discussed the team's focus on enhancing their game mentality to achieve success.

Expressing his dedication to the national flag, Emre outlined their goal of reaching the pinnacle in handball.

"We will continue to work hard, even more, by adapting all our lives, whether on the field or in our private lives, accordingly," he said.

Emre also shared his aspirations for success with Beşiktaş Safi Çimento in the European Cup.

Leading as the undefeated team, they aim for victory in the league and all trophies.

With a keen eye on playing in Europe, Emre emphasized his commitment to personal improvement, both physically and mentally, aiming for a place in the prestigious Champions League.