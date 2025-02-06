Barış Buğday, a handball player for DEPSAŞ Enerji As, vividly recalled the harrowing experience of the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes that devastated southeastern Türkiye.

In a heartfelt interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), the 22-year-old athlete described the night of "a small apocalypse" as he survived the disaster and shared the emotional toll it took.

The earthquake struck while Buğday, who had been playing for Hatay Municipality at the time, was at home.

"I usually stayed at the club's facilities, but that night, I went home. After finishing my routine, I went to bed. Suddenly, it felt like the end of the world. We were caught off guard," he said.

His building, though not completely collapsed, was severely damaged and later demolished.

Buğday vividly remembers how his family made it to safety amid the chaos. "We had a few debris fall near the stairs, but with my brother's and my help, we managed to get the family out. The street was like a battlefield, people were running everywhere. I tried to get my parents to the safest place I could find."

When recalling the loss of his teammate, Cemal Kütahya, the captain of the Turkish national men's handball team, Buğday spoke with deep sadness. "First and foremost, may God rest his soul. Cemal was a kind-hearted man, and he had a big impact on me, both as a player and as a mentor. When the earthquake happened, I immediately asked the team if anyone had reached Cemal’s site. Sadly, it had collapsed. I went to the area myself, but it was too late. We still feel the sorrow, and I pray for him and his family."

Buğday also acknowledged the collective effort of the Turkish people, who rallied to aid those affected by the earthquake. "Everyone mobilized to help, from search-and-rescue teams to providing food and supplies. I want to thank everyone involved. May God never let us experience such pain again."

Reflecting on the impact of the earthquake on Hatay Municipality, Buğday expressed hope for the team’s future. "Before the earthquake, we were top of the league. We had a strong, family-like atmosphere. I truly hope that Hatay returns to the Süper Lig in the best possible way."

As recovery continues, Buğday remains dedicated to his team. "I can't go back as often because of the league, but my dad is still there. I believe we’ll rebuild, and we’ll stand strong again."

Despite the aftermath of the disaster, Buğday’s current season with DEPSAŞ has been promising. "After we got promoted to Süper Lig, my journey with DEPSAŞ began. Things are going well, and we’re currently in third place. We’ve prepared well for our upcoming match against Spor Toto this weekend and had a great preparation camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina."

Looking ahead, Buğday remains ambitious, setting his sights on representing Türkiye on the national team. "Of course, playing for the national team is my dream, just like every player. I hope that one day I’ll wear the national jersey. But for now, my goal is to win the Süper Lig and then represent my country in both the club and national team on the European stage."

Buğday also expressed his gratitude to the Turkish Handball Federation for their ongoing support. "They’ve been instrumental in providing everything from training facilities to fitness support, and I want to thank them for always being there."