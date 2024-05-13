International Handball Federation (IHF) President Hasan Mustafa, Turkish Handball Federation (THF) President Uğur Kılıç, and Sports Services General Manager Veli Ozan Çakır have been engaged in discussions on how to elevate Turkish handball collectively.

Mustafa and Kılıç, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), discussed the future plans for Turkish handball.

Hasan Mustafa expressed his pleasure in contributing to Turkish handball's progress.

International Handball Federation (IHF) President Hasan Mustafa speaks during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul, Türkiye, May 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

He noted significant advancements, from his early days on the executive board to his current role.

Mustafa praised President Uğur Kılıç's leadership, highlighting productive discussions on collaboration between THF and IHF to further develop Turkish handball.

Financial support and proactive sponsorship efforts were also noted as key factors in elevating the sport.

He emphasized the importance of dedicated efforts and collaborative strategies in achieving success in handball.

Mustafa believes Türkiye has the potential to compete in European and global handball events, including the Olympics, citing the country's excellent facilities and talented players.

He highlighted their efforts to increase the number of teams in the World Cup finals to 32, aiming to provide opportunities for teams like Türkiye to participate.

THF President Uğur Kılıç expressed gratitude for Hasan Mustafa's contributions to Turkish handball, noting his valuable input in shaping the sport's future in Istanbul.

Turkish Handball Federation (THF) President Uğur Kılıç speaks during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul, Türkiye, May 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Kılıç highlighted the productive discussions with Mustafa, aiming to leverage his experience and IHF's strength for Turkish handball.

He also discussed the success of the women's national team, which qualified for the European Championships for the first time in history, aiming not just to participate but to be a standout team on the continental stage.

Regarding the men's national team, Kılıç outlined their goal to reach the finals of European and world championships.

He mentioned the team's intensive preparations under a new coaching staff, expressing hope for their success in reaching the finals and consistently representing Türkiye at the highest levels of competition.

Kılıç highlighted the popularity of handball in Europe and globally, especially women's handball, with widely followed international championships.

He expressed Türkiye's desire to be part of this competition, aiming to represent the country at the Olympics.

Türkiye has various projects in progress and plans to implement them with the European Handball Federation and IHF.

The ultimate goal is to achieve medals in international championships and the Olympics, with investments in infrastructure, support from foreign coaches, and continuous improvement of the coaching staff.

Kılıç expressed excitement for the Süper Lig playoffs, which add more excitement to the season, aiming to increase the quality and challenge of matches.